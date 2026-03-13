Maruti Suzuki's Dzire crosses 3 million sales in India

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a prominent automobile firm, on Friday said that its popular sedan Maruti Suzuki Dzire has crossed the 3 million cumulative sales milestone in India.

The company said the Dzire was also the highest-selling car in India in calendar year 2025 and continues to dominate the sedan segment with strong customer acceptance.

First introduced in 2008, the Dzire has evolved through four generations and has remained a key product in the company’s portfolio.

The latest fourth-generation model features a refreshed design, upgraded interiors and improved safety, aimed particularly at younger buyers and first-time car owners, according to the automobile firm.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all 3 million Dzire customers on this incredible milestone," said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

"The fourth-generation Dzire has reignited the sedan segment with its refined and sophisticated appeal. It finds strong preference among young first-time buyers, who account for nearly 50 per cent of customers," he said.

Banerjee added that a wide range of comfort and convenience features along with a 5-star safety rating has helped the model appeal to evolving consumer preferences.

Over the years, the Dzire has introduced several features in its segment, including dual front airbags, automatic climate control and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) in earlier generations.

Subsequent versions added automated manual transmission (AGS), dual-tone interiors, LED projector headlamps, alloy wheels and advanced infotainment systems.

Moreover, the model has also received a five-star safety rating from both Bharat New Car Assessment Programme and Global New Car Assessment Programme.

Earlier in January, the largest carmaker had recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. It sold 2.37 lakh vehicles during the month, according to the official data.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki on Friday traded about 4 per cent lower at Rs 12,490 apiece on the BSE.



