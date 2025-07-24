Maruti Suzuki’s FRONX becomes the fastest SUV to clock 1 lakh exports from India

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (“Maruti Suzuki”) announced that FRONX has become the fastest SUV from India to clock export of 1 lakh units. This impressive feat was achieved in just 25 months. The model is exclusively manufactured at the Company’s state-of-the-art Gujarat facility.

Launched in April 2023 in India, the export of FRONX commenced to markets like Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, the same year.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki’s capability to manufacture world-class vehicles for global markets exemplifies the true essence of ‘Make in India’ initiative. Our renewed focus on international markets has been instrumental in Maruti Suzuki’s continued leadership in passenger vehicle exports. FRONX is delighting customers all over the world. Besides clocking the fastest 1 lakh exports, FRONX was also India’s number 1 exported passenger vehicle in FY 2024-25.”

Big focus on exports from India

Maruti Suzuki is the number 1 passenger vehicle (“PV”) exporter* from India for the past 4 consecutive financial years. With over 96,000 vehicles exported in Q1 FY 2025-26, the Company’s share in PV exports from India stood at an all-time high at 47%. Maruti Suzuki currently exports 17 models to nearly 100 countries. Top countries for export include South Africa, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

Exports in FY 2024-25

The Company’s export volumes in FY 2024-25 exceeded 3.3 lakh units, highest ever in any financial year. This marked a growth of 17.5% over the previous fiscal. FRONX, Jimny, Baleno, Swift and Dzire were the top exported models.