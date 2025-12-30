MBU’s IEEE Student Branch Receives Top Honour at IEEE India Council Awards 2025

The IEEE Student Branch at Mohan Babu University (MBU), one of India’s leading universities, has been conferred the Outstanding Student Branch Award 2025 at the IEEE India Council Awards. The recognition follows the branch’s consistent performance and notable achievements, including its contribution to SAMARTHA 2025, a 36-hour national-level hackathon organised by IEEE, the world’s largest professional association dedicated to advancing technology for humanity, with India being its largest membership base in the Asia–Pacific region.

SAMARTHA 2025 brought together student innovators from across the country to develop real-world technology solutions across domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cybersecurity, and Data Science. In addition, the MBU IEEE Student Branch successfully organised several large-scale initiatives, including Student Congress 2025, E-JIGYASA Project Expo 2025, and the IEEE International Conference on Advanced Computing Technologies (ICACT 2025). These events attracted wide national and international participation and significantly enhanced the university’s academic and research visibility.

Over the past year, the MBU IEEE Student Branch conducted 50+ technical and professional activities, comprising expert lectures, hands-on workshops, research seminars, coding competitions, and industry-focused sessions. These initiatives provided students with exposure to emerging technologies, practical skill development, and research methodologies. Demonstrating strong academic outcomes, branch members published 25+ research papers in reputed journals and conferences. Further underscoring its innovation-driven culture, the group members also launched an AI-based startup, reflecting the branch’s growing entrepreneurial orientation.

The IEEE Student Branch operates under the guidance of Dr. Busireddy Hemanth Kumar Reddy, IEEE Student Branch Counsellor, with leadership led by Mr. Vinay Ravuri, Chairperson, and Ms. Gundreddy Keerthana Reddy, Vice Chairperson. Their coordinated efforts played a pivotal role in planning and executing the branch’s large-scale academic and technical initiatives.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vinay Maheswari, Executive Director and Trustee, Mohan Babu University, said, “This recognition by the IEEE India Council reflects the culture of innovation, research, and leadership we strive to foster at Mohan Babu University. Our students are not only learning technology but applying it to solve real-world problems, and the achievements of the IEEE Student Branch are a testament to that vision.”

MBU students have consistently excelled at national engineering and IT competitions, securing top positions at prestigious hackathons. In 2025, CSE students won the IBM National Hackathon, while in 2024, engineering students secured first prize at IIT (BHU) Varanasi’s Technex Hackathon—further reinforcing the university’s strong emphasis on innovation, hands-on learning, and industry-relevant skills.