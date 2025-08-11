Medistep Healthcare IPO Subscribed 49x; GMP Hints at 23% Listing Gains

Medistep Healthcare’s IPO opened on August 8 and was sold out within hours on the first day. By the second day (August 11), it was subscribed 48.53 times in total — retail investors applied 79.68 times the available shares, and big investors applied 17.33 times. In total, investors applied for 17.25 crore shares while only 35.55 lakh shares were available.

GMP (Grey Market Premium): The extra price traders are ready to pay is now ₹10, down from ₹20 a few days ago. This means the share may list at around ₹53 on August 18 — about 23% higher than the issue price of ₹43.

IPO Details:

Total money to be raised: ₹16 crore

Price: ₹43 per share

Lot size: 3,000 shares (minimum 6,000 shares for retail = ₹2,58,000)

Dates: Open Aug 8, Close Aug 12

Allotment likely on Aug 13, listing on Aug 18 (NSE SME)

Why the money is being raised: To buy machines for expanding the current factory, for working capital, and other business needs.