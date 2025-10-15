Medtronic launches Avalus Ultra surgical valves in India, enhancing cardiac care for patients

The low profile Avalus Ultra valve is designed to accommodate diverse patient anatomies. It offers a flexible sewing cuff for secure seating with minimal paravalvular leak (PVL) rates and replica sizers with simulated cuffs for precise sizing. For valve-in-valve procedures, the platinum-iridium coil and tantalum badge enhance fluoroscopic visibility, supporting accurate placement and secure positioning within the anatomy during reinterventions. For patients undergoing heart valve surgery, the Avalus Ultra valve offers excellent durability with good clinical outcomes. The AOA tissue treatment technology is used across a suite of Medtronic valves to help drive durable valve replacements, encompassing over half a million patients for over 30 years. Backed by clinical studies, this innovation brings hope for a healthier future to thousands of Indian patients.

Commenting on the launch, Prateek Tiwari, Senior Director, Neuroscience and Specialty Therapies at Medtronic India, said "The Avalus Ultra valve is designed to simplify implantation, enhance reliability, and provide clinicians with a solution that supports consistent, long-term outcomes for their patients. Every feature reflects Medtronic’s commitment to advancing cardiac care, equipping surgeons with precise and dependable tools, and helping them deliver care that is tailored to each patient’s needs. Our aim is to support clinicians at every step of the surgical journey to deliver on our Medtronic Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.”