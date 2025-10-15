Live
Medtronic launches Avalus Ultra surgical valves in India, enhancing cardiac care for patients
Avalus Ultra valve expands Medtronic Cardiac Surgery’s portfolio of cardiac surgical innovations
Medtronic plc, the global leader in medical technology, announced it has launched the Avalus Ultra™ Bioprosthesis valve, its next-generation surgical aortic heart valve, in India. Innovating on the strong foundation of the Avalus™ platform with 10 years of clinical experience, the Avalus Ultra valve was specifically designed to offer ease of use at implant and provides a durable circular foundation and reliable performance for future transcatheter aortic valve in surgical aortic valves (TAV-in-SAV) reinterventions to support patient lifetime management.
The low profile Avalus Ultra valve is designed to accommodate diverse patient anatomies. It offers a flexible sewing cuff for secure seating with minimal paravalvular leak (PVL) rates and replica sizers with simulated cuffs for precise sizing. For valve-in-valve procedures, the platinum-iridium coil and tantalum badge enhance fluoroscopic visibility, supporting accurate placement and secure positioning within the anatomy during reinterventions. For patients undergoing heart valve surgery, the Avalus Ultra valve offers excellent durability with good clinical outcomes. The AOA tissue treatment technology is used across a suite of Medtronic valves to help drive durable valve replacements, encompassing over half a million patients for over 30 years. Backed by clinical studies, this innovation brings hope for a healthier future to thousands of Indian patients.
Commenting on the launch, Prateek Tiwari, Senior Director, Neuroscience and Specialty Therapies at Medtronic India, said "The Avalus Ultra valve is designed to simplify implantation, enhance reliability, and provide clinicians with a solution that supports consistent, long-term outcomes for their patients. Every feature reflects Medtronic’s commitment to advancing cardiac care, equipping surgeons with precise and dependable tools, and helping them deliver care that is tailored to each patient’s needs. Our aim is to support clinicians at every step of the surgical journey to deliver on our Medtronic Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.”
With this launch, the company aims to provide Indian patients with a proven offering in the surgical aortic valve space with studied and proven results in the PERIGON Pivotal Trial. The trial demonstrated stable hemodynamics and excellent durability of the Avalus valve with 99% freedom from structural valve deterioration (SVD) and severe hemodynamic dysfunction (SHD) requiring reintervention through seven years of follow-up. Supported by over 10 years of clinical experience with the Avalus valve, the Avalus Ultra device continues to demonstrate industry-leading effective orifice areas, stable low gradients, and durable performance. With this launch, Medtronic reinforces its commitment to equipping clinicians with reliable surgical solutions and supporting patients’ long-term cardiac health.