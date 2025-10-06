Medtronic launches the Endoflip™ 300 impedance planimetry system in India to aid in the diagnosis patients with esophageal motility disorders

Medtronic, a leader in healthcare technology announced the launch of Endoflip 300 impedance planimetry system in India. This innovative solution provides real-time measurement of esophagus, pylorus and anal sphincter during endoscopic evaluation of esophageal motility disorders.

Esophageal motility disorders disrupt the normal swallowing process (peristalsis) causing symptoms such as difficulty swallowing (dysphagia), chest pain, regurgitation, and heartburn. These conditions are often misdiagnosed owing to them overlapping with GERD (Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) & other GI (Gastrointestinal) related disorders. This new technology is a minimally invasive way to measure the change in dimension of the esophagus as it moves food and liquid into the stomach. Doctors typically use the EndoFlip measurement balloon catheter to assess the health of the tube that food goes down to reach your stomach and display diameter estimates of the measurement area in real time. It can measure and display diameter estimates up to 16 points within the balloon while also displaying balloon pressure. This may allow for a more precise diagnosis and treatment planning from the very first endoscopy, preventing unnecessary distress for patients.

Using a specialized balloon catheter, the system provides real time assessment by measuring diameter and pressure to calculate cross-sectional area and distensibility. These measurements help assess tissue compliance in various parts of the GI tract — particularly the esophagus, pylorus, and anal sphincter regions — and are valuable in both diagnostic evaluations and pre- or post-treatment assessments. Endoflip real time assessments can be applied to potentially direct intervention (eg, endoscopic dilation) as well as future evaluation. Assessing esophageal motility during the endoscopy may expedite the clinical evaluation.

Endoflip 300 is the only technology available that provides surgeons an objective way to assess the tightness of a fundoplication or adequacy of a myotomy during an operation, which may assist in improving procedural outcomes and reducing complications.

Endoflip 300 is an advanced tool that can help expedite accurate diagnosis and management of esophageal motility disorders, conditions often missed during endoscopies and offers new possibilities for both patients and clinicians.

Abhishek Bhargava, Senior Director, Medical Surgical, Medtronic India said “Medtronic is dedicated to revolutionizing esophageal care in India by equipping physicians with advanced solutions to enhance clinical outcomes. Our newly launched Endoflip™300 system empowers medical gastroenterologists and GI surgeons with objective data to expedite diagnosis and inform clinical decision making for patients with esophageal motility disorders. As a global leader in healthcare technology, our mission remains to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life through continuous innovation.”

The Endoflip 300 impedance planimetry system portfolio includes of the Endoflip 300 impedance planimetry system, Endoflip measurement catheter, and Esoflip dilation catheter. Endoflip technology is commercially available in India and has the potential to standardise the motility diagnostic protocol and elevate the standard of patient care.