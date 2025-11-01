MEIL hails police services lays stone for new facility to officers

Director of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) P Sudha Reddy, has hailed the invaluable contributions of the police force, emphasising their round-the-clock commitment to public safety. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a dedicated rest facility for the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) serving at the U.S. Consulate in Nanakramguda, Hyderabad, Reddy expressed the need for society to recognise and support police personnel.

The new prefabricated barrack will accommodate up to 50 officers, providing essential amenities for them to rest between shifts. This facility is being constructed entirely with MEIL’s own funds on government-allotted land, with completion expected soon.

The event was attended by key figures, including Additional Director General of Police (Battalions) Sanjay Kumar Jain and Madhapur DCP Rithiraj. During her speech, Reddy noted the exceptional safety and security in Hyderabad, attributing this to the police force's diligent work. She stated, “If our police officers are comfortable and well cared for, the entire society will be peaceful and happy,” reiterating MEIL's commitment to supporting police welfare through the Sudha Reddy Foundation.

DCP Rithiraj thanked MEIL for their generous initiative, emphasising the demanding conditions under which police work and the importance of ensuring their well-being. In response to a suggestion from Commandant Ramakrishna for a gymnasium for the battalion, Reddy assured that MEIL would consider the proposal.

Currently, TSSP personnel working shifts at the consulate lack adequate resting facilities, using makeshift iron containers that are uncomfortable. After highlighting these difficulties, ADGP Jain encouraged Commandant Ramakrishna to seek MEIL's assistance, which the company promptly accepted.

The forthcoming barrack will feature modern conveniences, including air conditioning and a sufficient water supply, further enhancing the working conditions for those dedicated to securing the consulate, one of the largest in South Asia, handling up to 3,500 visa applications daily.