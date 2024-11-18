Men’s Day Gift Guide: Timeless Jewellery Pieces from & FNP & Jewelbox to Elevate His Style

This Men’s Day, step up your gifting game with something truly exceptional. While finding the perfect gift for the men in your life can be challenging, jewellery offers a timeless and stylish way to celebrate their uniqueness. Jewelbox presents a curated collection of sophisticated pieces designed to elevate his wardrobe, whether he’s into classic staples or bold statement accessories. From sleek cufflinks to contemporary bracelets, these elegant picks are sure to impress. Discover our top jewellery recommendations that blend craftsmanship with modern design, making this Men’s Day one to remember.

1. Baritone Men’s Ring





The Baritone Men's Ring from Jewelbox is a sophisticated piece designed for the modern man. Available in 14Kt and 18Kt options, this ring comes in three classic finishes: Rose Gold, White Gold, and Yellow Gold. Its sleek design makes it versatile for both everyday wear and special occasions, making it an ideal gift for men who appreciate refined accessories. With options for customization in size, it's tailored to offer both comfort and style.

Buy Baritone Men’s Ring at Rs. ₹37,951

2. Dashing Men’s Diamond Ring





The Dashing Men's Diamond Ring from Jewelbox is a refined accessory available in 14Kt and 18Kt gold. This elegant ring features a sleek design with lab-grown diamonds, making it an excellent choice for both special occasions and everyday wear. Offered in Rose Gold, White Gold, and Yellow Gold finishes, it combines modern craftsmanship with timeless appeal. Customizable in various sizes, it’s perfect for the discerning man who values sophistication and style.

Buy Dashing Men’s Diamond Ringat Rs. 39,159

3. 30 Cent Men’s Round Stud







The 30 Cent Men's Round Stud from Jewelbox is a sleek and elegant stud earring featuring a lab-grown diamond. Available in 14Kt and 18Kt gold, this piece comes in Rose Gold, White Gold, and Yellow Gold finishes, adding a touch of sophistication to any look. Perfect for those who appreciate minimalist yet impactful jewelry, it offers a versatile accessory option for both casual and formal occasions.

Buy 30 Cent Men's Round Stud at ₹15,735

4. Personalised Rose Gold Half Cuff Bracelet





Add a touch of elegance with this sleek Rose Gold Half Cuff Bracelet by FNP, perfect for any occasion. Its minimalist design is enhanced with a customizable engraving, making it a thoughtful gift for someone special or a cherished keepsake for yourself. Sophisticated, stylish, and unique—this bracelet is a timeless accessory for everyday wear.

Buy Rose Gold Half Cuff Bracelet at Rs. ₹499

5. Sling Bag With Yardley London Grooming Kit





Gift the perfect blend of style and self-care with this Sling Bag with Yardley London Grooming Kit by FNP. This thoughtfully curated set includes a sleek, versatile sling bag paired with premium Yardley grooming essentials for a refreshing grooming experience. Ideal for the modern man on the go, this kit makes a great gift for birthdays, anniversaries, or any special occasion. Elevate his style and grooming routine with this chic and practical gift combo.

Buy Sling Bag with Yardley London Grooming Kit at Rs. ₹2,299