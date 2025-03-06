Metlife Hack4job hackathon on March 22, 23

Hyderabad: With just a week left for registration, the countdown to MetLife Hack4Job 2025 coding challenge has begun. The hackathon offers tech professionals a unique opportunity to showcase their skills, solve real-world challenges, and fast-track their careers with MetLife.

The in-person event will take place on March 22 and 23, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here. With 2,800 registrations so far, the event welcomes professionals in Full Stack Engineering, AI, Data Engineering, DevSecOps, SDET, Agile Coaching, and other specialized tech domains. Hack4Job is open to individuals from around the world, with job opportunities here.

Participants will work in teams to develop innovative solutions for industry-relevant challenges, compete for exciting prizes—including top tech gadgets—and some will secure direct interview opportunities with MetLife’s Global Technology team on March 23.