MG Motor India Reports Sales of 5006 units for the month of May 2023
Highlights
MG Motor India, today announced its retail sales figures for the month of May 2023
Gurugram: MG Motor India, today announced its retail sales figures for the month of May 2023. With 5006 units sold, the company has witnessed a growth of 25% per cent over the same month last year (YOY). MG India remains optimistic about growth and meeting the rising customer demand through various ongoing and planned production and operational initiatives.
The growth in sales of ZS EV, India’s first pure-electric Internet SUV and the positive response to the recently launched MG Comet EV—the Smart EV, further encourage the company's stance towards electric mobility. Also, at the end of the month of May, the company introduced ‘The Advance BLACKSTORM’ edition of the MG Gloster - India's First Autonomous Level-1 Premium SUV.
