MG Motor opens new service unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad MG Motor India has announced opened a new service centre in Attapur, here. Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Minister of Transport, Telangana, inaugurated the facility to cater to the needs of more customers across the city.



The company operates 13 touchpoints in Telangana and plans to expand to 18 touchpoints in the State by this year-end. The carmaker has a total of 310 touchpoints across India.

"The inauguration of the new service facility is aligned with our plans to expand our service presence closer to customers in Telangana. The facility will provide all the requirements including service, spare parts, and accessories," Udit Malhotra, Head – Marketing, MG Motor India, said.

"As a pioneering and future-forward brand, MG has already established significant presence in the Indian automotive space on the back of innovation and tech-driven approach. We are delighted to be partnering with the brand. We will leverage MG's strong British heritage and tech focus to deliver a fresh and unique automotive service experience to customers in Attapur," Anurag Sinha, CEO – RAAM Group said.