MHA sets up a control room to resolve complaints & issues of drivers and transporters on passage of goods carriers

The Home Ministry has established a 24x7 control rooms to monitor and resolve the complaints and issues of drivers and transporters on the passage of goods carriers including empty trucks for inter-state movement during the extended lockdown period.

The officers of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) are also being deputed in the control room to assist in the complaint and grievance resolution.

Drivers and transporters can use the Home Ministry Control Room Number - 1930 to lodge any complaint pertaining to the lockdown. In addition, NHAI helpline number 1033 is also available for National Highway related grievances.

An official statement said the lockdown control room number of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) - 1930 - is being made available for the benefit of drivers and transporters to lodge any complaint pertaining to the shutdown.

The MHA has already directed the states and Union territories to ensure uninterrupted movement of trucks -- with or without cargo -- between states.

The cargo movement during the lockdown is governed by MHA orders and guidelines.

It provides for redressal of complaints by drivers and transporters on the passage of goods carriers, including empty trucks, and inter-state movement of the driver and cleaner between their residence and the truck parking area.

It is expected that the mechanism will address the issues and hurdles in the movement of goods across states and UTs during the lockdown.

The Countrywide Lockdown

The 21-day long lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25, 2020, in a bid to combat coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic was extended to May 3, 2020, and again till May 17, 2020.