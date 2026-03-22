Middle East tensions: IndiGo, Air India to operate flights, issue travel advisory

New Delhi: Amid the evolving situation in the Middle East, Indian airlines have announced limited but continued flight operations for March 22, while urging passengers to stay alert for last-minute changes.

Low-cost carrier IndiGo said it will operate select flights on Sunday, advising travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

In a post on social media platform X, the airline said its teams are working round the clock to assist passengers and help them reach their destinations during the uncertain situation.

“At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline stated.

“As part of this effort, we are operating the below-mentioned flights on March 22, in line with prevailing safety conditions and necessary regulatory approvals,” IndiGo added.

IndiGo remains committed to providing a safe and seamless travel experience, with every decision guided by the well-being of our customers and crew, the airline added.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express said they will jointly operate around 50 flights -- both scheduled and special -- to and from West Asia on March 22.

“Air India and Air India Express will operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on March 22,” the airline said in a joint statement.

The two airlines will continue their regular services to key destinations such as Jeddah and Muscat. A total of 20 flights will operate between India and Jeddah, with Air India running return flights from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate services from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and Kozhikode.

Air India Express will also run eight scheduled flights connecting Indian cities like Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Kannur with Muscat.

In addition to these regular services, the airlines will operate around 30 non-scheduled flights to destinations in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

These special flights will depend on slot availability and prevailing conditions at departure points and will be operated with approvals from Indian and local authorities.

“These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities,” it added.