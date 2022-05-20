Milind Soni of Telangana wins IGU AP Amateur Golf Tournament at EPGC

Visakhapatnam East Point Golf Club (EPGC) in the city hosted the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Andhra Pradesh Amateur Tournament from May 16 to 20 wherein 73 amateur golfers from across the country participated.



After the fourth round played on Friday, Milind Soni of Telangana has been declared as the winner of IGU AP Amateur title scoring a total of 294 over four days.

The runner up was Aaron Rocky from Gujarat who had a four day score of 297. For the third position there was tie between Harimohan of Uttar Pradesh and Lt. Col. Varoon Parmar of the Army at 298.

Lt. Col. Varoon Parmar won the third position by having a better last day score. Prashant Sagi, EPGC secretary distributed the trophies to the winners.

Harimohan Singh of Haryana led on the first day with a two under round of 70.

On the second round on Tuesday young Milind Soni came back strong with a two under round of 70. On the third day, Anant Singh Alahawat of Chandigarh had the best score of three under par of 69. The final round on Friday was played by nine golfers within catching distance of each other.