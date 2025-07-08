Milk tops orders as electronics, toys surge 117%; Hyderabad embraces Instamart’s 10-minute delivery

Since its launch in 2021 across Hyderabad, India’s pioneering quick commerce platform, Instamart, has become the go-to destination for delivering everything from daily essentials to premium purchases. While groceries continue to anchor daily demand, categories beyond essentials are gaining significant traction, with electronics, toys, and personal care categories witnessing remarkable growth. This sharp uptick highlights a growing consumer trust in quick commerce platforms for the instant delivery of not just impulse purchases but also planned ones.

At the heart of Hyderabad’s quick commerce adoption lies its unique cultural fabric — a vibrant blend of tradition, tech-savviness, and modern indulgence. Over the past six months, the city’s most ordered items include staples like idli and dosa batter, milk, curd, soft drinks, eggs, raw mango, and groundnuts. Beyond everyday essentials, Hyderabadis are increasingly turning to Instamart for non-grocery categories like electronics, toys, and cosmetics. Electronics and toys have grown by 117%, with high demand for products like batteries, socket surge guards, fast-charging cables, playing cards, and educational LCD writing pads. In the beauty space, consumers are leaning towards affordable and trendy picks, with rising demand for lip liners, mini lipsticks, lip gloss, and lip balms. Seasonally, the wedding season saw a surge in last-minute orders for makeup brushes, lip products, and earrings. During the monsoon, consumers turned to Instamart for essentials like cooking oil and onions, as well as seasonal favorites like instant noodles from the Snacks & Beverage category.

Interestingly, over the past year, Hyderabad has witnessed its highest order volumes post-midnight, driven by the city’s vibrant IT workforce, student population, and a growing culture of late-night convenience, fulfilling last-minute cravings and urgent needs across a wide range of products. The city turns to the convenience of quick commerce most during late-night hours, with high demand for munchies, snacks, cool drinks, ice creams, and even ice cubes. A loyal user clocked 424 orders within a year, showcasing that Instamart has increasingly become an integral part of consumers’ planned daily routines. The average delivery time is ~11 minutes, enabled by a robust network of strategically located dark stores.

Commenting on Hyderabad’s quick commerce growth, Hari Kumar G, Chief Business Officer, Instamart, said, “Hyderabad is a prime example of how quick commerce naturally fits into a city that beautifully blends local traditions with modern preferences. From delivering essential staples like idli and dosa batter to traditional households to electronics, toys, and personal care products for the city’s young and dynamic workforce, we are witnessing growing consumer confidence and trust in platforms like Instamart. Our local-first approach ensures broad access to quality products across categories, and we remain committed to serving Hyderabad’s evolving demands with unmatched convenience.”

Instamart is now live across 125+ cities, offering lightning-fast 10-minute delivery and an expanded assortment through new megapods that stock up to 35,000 SKUs. Backed by deep insights into regional preferences and powered by a hyper-efficient delivery network, Instamart’s growth in Hyderabad presents a promising blueprint for scaling quick commerce across India’s smaller cities. The platform also recently introduced Maxxsaver—a feature designed to unlock maximum savings and support more planned, affordable purchases for users across India.