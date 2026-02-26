Mizoram CM Lalduhoma presents Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for 2026-27, focus on agriculture, connectivity

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday presented a Rs 17,469.91 crore budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly, with a strong emphasis on social infrastructure, connectivity, and the agriculture sector.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the Finance portfolio, also tabled supplementary demands for grants amounting to Rs 3,724.25 crore for the current fiscal.

He said the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) will continue to implement its flagship Bana Kaih (hand-holding) scheme aimed at improving farmers’ livelihoods. For the scheme, Rs 350 crore has been allocated, of which Rs 150 crore is earmarked for the procurement of designated important crops.

The ZPM government came to power in December 2023, and this marks Lalduhoma’s third budget presentation in the state Assembly.

Later, briefing the media, the Chief Minister said that following an increase in Mizoram’s share to 0.564 per cent under horizontal devolution, as recommended by the 16th Finance Commission, the state is expected to receive Rs 8,608.08 crore as its share of Central taxes and duties during 2026-27, an increase of Rs 976.80 crore compared to the award of the 15th Finance Commission.

The budget estimates for 2026–27 project the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at Rs 43,817.09 crore. Revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 14,994.31 crore, while capital receipts are pegged at Rs 2,475.60 crore. The total Consolidated Fund (grant total of receipts) is projected at Rs 17,469.91 crore, with gross expenditure estimated at Rs 17,076.92 crore. Total receipts are expected to exceed total expenditure by Rs 392.99 crore, which will be utilised to reduce public account liabilities, Lalduhoma said.

He said that the major reason for the increase in the deficit is the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), under which funds are treated as loans. These are interest-free and repayable after 50 years, and are meant exclusively for capital development projects.

Considering the favourable terms, the state government aims to maximise assistance under SASCI. During the current financial year, Mizoram expects to receive Rs 1,519 crore under the scheme.

Regarding the 15th Finance Commission’s Rural Local Bodies (RLB) grants, the Chief Minister said only the first instalment for 2021-22 had been received earlier. The present government has taken proactive steps to secure the pending instalments. Of the total backlog amounting to Rs 25,350 lakh, a substantial portion has been received so far, while around Rs 7,400 lakh is expected during the current financial year. Efforts are underway to ensure full release of the remaining funds, he added.



