Mkts tumble nearly 2% as ME conflict heats up

Mumbai:Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 2 per cent lower on Wednesday after a day's breather as a spike in global crude oil prices amid growing tensions in West Asia unnerved investors. Besides, sustained foreign fund outflows and selling in blue-chip bank stocks added to the pressure, traders said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 1,342.27 points or 1.72 per cent to settle at 76,863.71. During the day, it dropped 1,446.72 points or 1.84 per cent to 76,759.26. A total of 2,380 stocks declined. while 1,881 advanced and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE. The 50-share NSE Nifty tanked 394.75 points or 1.63 per cent to end at 23,866.85.

"Investor sentiment remained fragile as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to unsettle global markets and push volatility higher. "Concerns over potential disruptions to crude oil supply, rising inflationary pressures, and the possible impact on economic growth kept participants cautious. Additionally, continued foreign institutional investor selling and weakness in the rupee further dampened risk appetite," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest drag in the Sensex pack, sliding 5.01 pr cent, followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Trent, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Mahindra Bank. On the other hand, Sun Pharma and NTPC were the only gainers.