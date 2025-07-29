Live
MMRDA deposited Rs. 560.21 crore towards 50% of the Award amount in favour of MMOPL, a subsidiary of the Company
Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (“Listing Regulations”)
This is in continuation of our earlier disclosure dated June 10, 2025 relating to arbitration award in favour of Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (“MMOPL”), a joint venture between the Company (holding 74% stake) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) (holding 26% stake), whereby it was informed that the Hon’ble Bombay High Court (“BHC”), directed MMRDA to deposit the entire awarded amount of approximately ₹1,169 crore (inclusive of accrued interest as of May 31, 2025), with the Registry of the BHC.
In a Special Leave Petition filed by MMRDA before the Hon’ble Supreme Court challenging the order dated June 10, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court directed MMRDA to deposit 50% of the award amount.
In compliance with the said order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, MMRDA has deposited an amount of Rs. 560.21 crore with the Registry of the BHC.
