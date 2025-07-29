MMRDA deposited Rs. 560.21 crore towards 50% of the Award amount in favour of MMOPL, a subsidiary of the Company

This is in continuation of our earlier disclosure dated June 10, 2025 relating to arbitration award in favour of Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (“MMOPL”), a joint venture between the Company (holding 74% stake) and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) (holding 26% stake), whereby it was informed that the Hon’ble Bombay High Court (“BHC”), directed MMRDA to deposit the entire awarded amount of approximately ₹1,169 crore (inclusive of accrued interest as of May 31, 2025), with the Registry of the BHC.

In a Special Leave Petition filed by MMRDA before the Hon’ble Supreme Court challenging the order dated June 10, 2025, the Hon’ble Supreme Court directed MMRDA to deposit 50% of the award amount.