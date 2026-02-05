MobiKwik turns PAT profitable in Q3 FY26; Delivers strong upswing of INR 593 Mn YoY

Hyderabad, February 2026: One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (MobiKwik) (NSE: MOBIKWIK / BSE: 544305), India’s largest digital wallet[2], today announced its earnings results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company reported a profitable quarter, underpinned by strong execution across its Payments and Financial Services businesses. This marks a significant inflection point as MobiKwik transitions to profitability while continuing to scale its platform & strengthens its role in enabling digital financial access across Bharat.

Key Financials:

Q3FY26 Vs Q3FY25 Highlights Payments GMV ZIP EMI GMV (Loans) Total Income Contribution Profit EBITDA PAT Q3FY26 480,640 9,000 2,972 1,288 150 47 Q3FY25 294,456 3979 2,745 730 -426 -553 YoY Growth 63% 126% 8% 76% 576 Mn 593 Mn

All amounts are in INR Mn

The company delivered a strong operating quarter in Q3FY26 through sharp cost control & healthy margin expansion. Operational discipline led to a INR 576 Mn EBITDA swing on YoY basis, delivering PAT profitability.

Headline Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Consolidated Financials

● Total income remained steady at INR 2,972 Mn, reflecting a balanced growth profile

● Contribution profit increased 76% YoY (34% QoQ) to INR 1,288 Mn, underscoring continued focus on cost efficiency

● Fixed Costs as a % of Total Income reduced to 38% in Q3FY26 from 42% Q3FY25

● EBITDA for Q3 FY26 stood at INR 150 Mn, marking a profitable quarter with a sequential improvement of INR 576 Mn YoY (INR 214 Mn QoQ)

Payments

The Company’s core payments business continued to deliver strong growth with improving unit economics and high operating leverage.

● Consistently ranked as the #1 PPI Wallet in India

● Ranked amongst Top 5 Fastest Growing UPI Apps[1] in India’s UPI Ecosystem, achieving 3.2x YoY growth in UPI transactions

● Payments GMV hit an all-time high of ₹481 billion, growing at 63% YoY (11% QoQ), marking a record high for the 12th quarter in a row.

● User base grew to 186.6 Mn and merchant base expanded to 4.79 Mn

● Best-in-class Net payments processing margin of 17 bps, reflecting improved monetisation beyond UPI

● Consequently, gross margin for the payments business reached an all-time high of 37%, reflecting a 125% YoY expansion (36% QoQ)

● #7th largest Customer Operating Unit [3] in the BBPS ecosystem

Financial Services

Financial Services Business makes a turnaround, delivering High-Quality Revenue on the back of enhanced credit quality and collection efficiency.

● ZIP EMI GMV grew 126% YoY (12% QoQ), reflecting renewed momentum in the lending business

● ZIP EMI GMV reached an all-time high of INR 9,000 Mn, surpassing previous peak levels and marking a full recovery from the interim slowdown

● Financial services Gross Profit at INR 372 Mn, up by 405% YoY (45% QoQ)

● Net FS Margin Quadrupled YoY from 1.05% in Q3FY25 to 4.13% in Q3FY26, owing to improvement in credit quality

The improvement across these metrics reflects a complete recovery in the Lending business. With profitability firmly re-established, the Company is well positioned to accelerate growth across its digital financial services portfolio in a calibrated and sustainable manner.