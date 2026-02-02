Montra Electric Delivers India’s 1st ‘PM E-DRIVE’ Certified Electric Truck

Mr. Arun Murugappan, Chairman, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Private Limited) flagged off and handed over the first PM E-DRIVE–certified Rhino 5538 EV to UltraTech Cement Limited.

Hyderabad 2026: Montra Electric (e-M&HCV business vertical), part of the Murugappa Group, has achieved a significant milestone in India’s clean mobility journey by becoming the first heavy-duty electric truck manufacturer in the country to receive certification under the Government of India’s PM E-DRIVE Scheme. Marking this achievement, the company has also delivered the country’s first PM E-DRIVE–certified electric heavy truck, Rhino 5538 EV 6x4 Tractor trailer, to UltraTech Cement Limited, India’s largest cement and ready-mix concrete company, reinforcing its commitment in advancing growth of electric vehicles.

The milestone was commemorated in the presence of Shri Arun Murugappan, Chairman-Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility), Jalaj Gupta MD-Montra Electric (TI Clean mobility), Shri Sathia Raj, Chief Procurement Officer, UltraTech Cement Limited, underscoring the significance of this achievement for India’s clean mobility ecosystem.

This move is expected to expedite the adoption of electric heavy-duty trucks across India’s logistics, mining, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors by significantly improving the business case for electrification. By enabling large fleet operators and industrial customers to transition away from conventional fuels without compromising on performance, uptime, or economics, the certification marks a decisive step towards cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready freight movement.

The first PM E-DRIVE–certified Rhino 5538 EV was flagged off and handed over to UltraTech by Shri Arun Murugappan.

The INR 10,900 crore PM E-DRIVE scheme has an out lay of Rs 500 crore dedicated for e-trucks, translating into a direct customer benefit of up to ₹9.6 lakh per vehicle for the Rhino 5538 EV. The incentive improves long-term fleet economics by lowering operating costs, reducing fuel price volatility exposure, and supporting compliance with evolving sustainability and emission norms.

Commenting on the occasion, Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon’ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries, said, "The PM E-DRIVE scheme is a testament to the growing prowess of Indian innovation in the heavy-duty electric vehicle segment. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we are committed to decarbonizing our logistics and making India a global hub for EV manufacturing. Electric trucks are pivotal to our Net Zero goals, and by fostering a self-reliant ecosystem through such certifications, we are driving the spirit of Atmanirbhar Viksit Bharat.

We are very happy to see our Prime Minister’s vision coming to life with the 1st PM E-Drive certified heavy duty electric truck from 'Montra Electric' getting delivered today."

Commenting on the milestone, Arun Murugappan, Chairman, Montra Electric (TI Clean Mobility Private Limited), said, “Decarbonising freight is one of the most critical challenges in India’s energy transition. We are grateful to the Government of India and our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for introducing forward-looking and progressive policy frameworks such as the PM E-DRIVE Scheme, which

represent a welcome and transformative step in accelerating this shift, particularly in heavy commercial vehicles where emissions intensity is high.

At Montra Electric, we are proud to contribute to this national mission by delivering technologically advanced, reliable, and scalable electric M&HCV solutions that can drive meaningful and lasting change in India’s mobility ecosystem.”

Designed specifically for Indian operating conditions, the Rhino 5538 EV Tractor trailer range is available in 6x4 and 4x2 Tractor trailer variants. The Rhino 5538 EV 4x2 Tractor trailer offers both battery swapping and fixed battery options, six-minute battery swaps, a 282 kWh LFP battery delivering 380 HP and 2000 Nm torque, and a range of nearly 198 km under standard test conditions. These capabilities make the Rhino 5538 EV well-suited for high-utilisation, fixed-route, and hub-to-hub applications across ports, mining operations, cement logistics, steel plants, and long-haul freight corridors—segments that contribute significantly to India’s freight emissions footprint.

With heavy-duty trucks accounting for a disproportionate share of freight emissions, the PM E-DRIVE–certified Rhino 5538 EV represents a critical lever in India’s journey towards net-zero and cleaner industrial growth. Montra Electric plans to work closely with customers, policymakers, and ecosystem partners to accelerate the deployment of electric heavy-duty trucks across India’s core economic sectors.