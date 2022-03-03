Mortein relaunches its age-old nemesis ‘Louie’ after a gap of 5 years

Pest control brand Mortein today announced the relaunch of its age-old nemesis – Louie, in its new avatar as Louie the mosquito. The new and more powerful brand mascot- Louie is re-introduced after a gap of five years to the Indian audience.

With Mortein committed to One Health, One Planet, One Future, it focuses on making India malaria-free by 2030. More than 95% of the Indian population is at risk of contracting mosquito-borne diseases today, Louie's come-back will help Mortein reach out to today's youth to create more awareness on these pests.

Mortein launched Louie the mosquito in India in 2004 to spread awareness around pest and mosquito-borne diseases and is an adaptation of Louie the Fly, drawn and animated by Geoffrey Morgan Pike having appeared in many animated TV commercials. Born to parents Marg and Mort, Louie came into existence in 1957 as a fly. He was known as a bad, mean, and mighty unclean fly, spreading disease with the greatest of ease.

Mr. Saurabh Jain, Regional Marketing Director, Hygiene, Reckitt- South Asia said, "Mosquitoes are getting stronger; their menace has significantly increased the spread of vector-borne diseases over the past few years. We are bringing back Louie to help create awareness around pests and mosquitoes that have become more resilient and continue to be the cause of disease. Intending to reconnect the mascot with consumers; 'Louie'; Mortein's age-old nemesis and the famous villain will add a nostalgic flavour to its iconic jingle in the latest TVC while increasing awareness of managing and controlling pests. This will further help in accomplishing our mission of 'Making India Malaria free' by 2030."

Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group said, "Louie is one of the most iconic characters in the history of advertising. He is a disruptive agent. A creative magnifier that can interrupt, grab eyeballs, and spark curiosity in a meaningful way. Over the years there's been a change in pest perception – they have become more dheet, thus more stubborn. Of which Louie signifies as the strongest of them all. And Mortein is poised to take on these dheet pests."

In India, Louie was last seen in commercials in 2017. 'Louie is back' in Mortein's current TV commercial in an all-new meaner, stronger and more menacing avatar- 'dheeth machhar', with the iconic ending of Louie not being afraid of anything except Mortein. It's distinct characteristics including the iconic cap and a big belly resonate with some of the audience to date.