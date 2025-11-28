Motovolt accelerates India’s last-mile delivery revolution across prominent on-demand digital marketplaces

Motovolt Mobility, an advanced and reliable electric two-wheeler solutions provider, is strengthening the commercial fleet requirements of prominent on-demand digital marketplaces across India for their last-mile delivery ecosystem with 2500 electric two-wheelers. Its multi-utility flagship product, M7, embodies the B2B value proposition sought by third-party logistics providers and gig workers. Ensuring a higher fleet uptime at the least Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), M7 is a safe, strong, and reliable transportation partner.

Additionally, its battery swapping enabled - MVS7, powered by Indofast Energy (a 50:50 joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation and SUN Mobility) and Express MV, charged by Yuma Energy – ensures an uninterrupted journey by further enhancing the unparalleled vehicle uptime. The expansive battery-swapping network of Indofast Energy and Yuma Energy, coupled with two robust mobility options such as MVS7 and M7 Express coming from Motovolt Mobility has further bolstered the electrification drive in the last mile space.

Motovolt’s M7, MVS7 and Express MV are used daily by major platforms such as Zomato, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zepto, Blinkit, Porter to name a few, helping them manage deliveries in busy urban areas with lower operating costs and better efficiency with an uninterrupted and ever ready Motovolt fleet .

Motovolt also works closely with leading third-party logistics providers (3PLs) and fleet operators such as Greendrive, Shadowfax, Loadshare, Kar Pragati, RideEV, ScootEV, EV91 in major cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, and Gurugram, among others. These partners run high-volume deliveries every day in dense and busy urban areas in a timely manner. Here, the focus is simple: give them a vehicle that is reliable, easy to maintain, and cost-effective to operate.

Many 3PL companies, including the newly launched Gurugram-based Kar Pragati, have chosen and rely heavily on Motovolt’s M7/ MVS7 for their growing fleet business. Powered by a robust 3kWh LFP battery offering a range of 166 km IDC (as certified by ARAI), the M7 has a payload capacity of 180 kg, that promises very high durability and exceptional stability with a double-cradle heavy-duty carbon steel frame. The fleet vehicles run multiple shifts a day, navigating high density traffic and often very poor roads yet don’t fail to deliver on its promise of best-in-class fuel and maintenance costs.

Motovolt has also joined hands with leading financiers such as Ecofy Finance, Autovert, Alt Mobility, Electrify, etc. to enable conducive leasing support to its last-mile delivery and 3PL partners.

Commenting on this milestone, Tushar Choudhary, Founder & CEO, Motovolt, said, “At Motovolt, we are working towards developing products that can support future-ready logistics and empower the gig communities. The highest kilometre run by a single Motovolt vehicle stands at an impressive 54,201 km, depicting our long-term performance. Our M7, MVS7 and Express MV have proven to be valuable infrastructure partners – 2,500 of them, actively deployed in last-mile delivery operations. The trust placed in us by aggregator platforms, logistics companies, financiers, and riders helps bring credibility to our product. However, our commitment extends beyond manufacturing; we're building an ecosystem that enables our partners to reduce operational costs, low downtime while scaling efficiently."

Motovolt plans to continue building efficient, dependable, and utilitarian EV solutions that will help in the electrification of last-mile fleets and urban transportation to meet the growing demand for quick and efficient delivery services.