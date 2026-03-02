Motovolt strengthens presence in West Bengal with new exclusive dealership in Siliguri

Motovolt Mobility Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading electric two-wheeler solutions provider, announces the inauguration of its new exclusive dealership in Siliguri, further strengthening its retail footprint in West Bengal and reinforcing its commitment to making reliable, affordable and purpose-driven electric mobility accessible across urban and semi-urban markets.

The new dealership, Transglobe Cargo spans across 900 sq. ft. and is located at Burdwan Road, Siliguri, Darjeeling. It aims to offer customers a comprehensive sales and service experience aligned with Motovolt’s focus on last-mile accessibility and customer-centric mobility solutions. The outlet will serve customers across Siliguri and neighbouring regions, catering to both personal and commercial mobility needs. The dealership will display Motovolt’s diverse product portfolio, including the M7 and M7 Lite multi-utility high-speed e-scooters, HUM for cargo and heavy-duty applications, KIVO for efficient daily commuting, and URBN, a contemporary e-bike designed for young urban riders.

Speaking on the expansion, Tushar Choudhary, Founder and CEO, Motovolt Mobility, said, “Siliguri represents a strategic market for us, given its growing urbanisation and increasing demand for sustainable mobility solutions. With this new dealership, we aim to bring our future-ready electric vehicles closer to customers in North Bengal, supported by dependable service and a product portfolio that addresses both individual and business mobility requirements.”

Commenting on the association, Arkaprovo Ghosh, Managing Director, said, “We are proud to partner with Motovolt and contribute to the region’s transition towards clean mobility. Through this dealership, we look forward to offering customers in Siliguri innovative, reliable and affordable electric mobility solutions tailored to their everyday needs.”

The launch of the Siliguri dealership marks another milestone in Motovolt’s expansion strategy across eastern India, reinforcing its focus on building a strong on-ground presence through exclusive retail touchpoints and delivering a consistent, high-quality customer experience.

New dealership address:

Motovolt Mobility

Transglobe Cargo,

Dwarika RN Agarwala Signature Building,

Burdawan Road (Beside Bata),

Siliguri, Pin - 734005