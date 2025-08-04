  • Menu
MoUs signed for over Rs 32,000 cr investments at TN Rising investment conclave

MoUs signed for over Rs 32,000 cr investments at TN Rising investment conclave
Tamil Nadu continued to attract transformative investments and on Monday the state signed 41 MoUs for an investment of Rs 32,553.85 crore, the...

Tamil Nadu continued to attract transformative investments and on Monday the state signed 41 MoUs for an investment of Rs 32,553.85 crore, the government said.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa at the TN Rising Investors Conclave here. The MoUs have a potential to generate 49,845 jobs.

Also, the Chief Minister inaugurated four major projects for a total investment of Rs 1,230 crore aiming to create 3,100 new jobs.

