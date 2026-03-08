Mukesh Ambani hosts Finland President; meeting reflects meaningful conversation, strengthening of ties

Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), along with his son Anant Ambani, hosted President of Finland, Dr. Alexander Stubb, at their residence in the financial capital, it was announced on Saturday.

The "gathering reflected a spirit of friendship, meaningful conversation, and the strengthening of ties through shared values", according to an X post by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL).

During his India visit this week, Stubb earlier highlighted India and Global South's growing role in shaping a cooperative, fair and representative multilateral world order.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the cooperation between India and Finland will expand in key technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G telecommunications, advanced data analytics and quantum computing. During the talks with Stubb, both sides also agreed to strengthen research collaboration and promote innovation.

Joint research calls between India’s Department of Science and Technology and Finland’s innovation funding agency Business Finland will focus on areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, hydrogen technologies, electric vehicles, and waste management.

Meanwhile, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of RIL, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland’s leading foods company Fazer.

As part of this evolution, the two companies will establish a long-term strategic partnership in India to produce, market, and distribute branded premium chocolates using Fazer’s recipes and high-quality standards nationwide.

The partnership would combine Fazer’s iconic heritage brands, innovative product portfolio, and world’s finest chocolates, with RCPL’s substantial scale and access to nearly 3 million retail outlets across India, as well as deep expertise in the Indian market.

Together, the companies could have the potential to build a unique position in India’s chocolate and confectionery market, which is expected to grow rapidly due to rising consumer incomes and organised retail penetration, according to a company statement.