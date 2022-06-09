Mumbai Customs Zone-III holds Drug Destruction

Mumbai, June 09 During the Iconic Week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiated by the Prime Minister, Mumbai Customs Zone-III organized Drug Destruction on June 08 at Mumbai Waste Management, Taloja MIDC, during which 2043 Kgs of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances including majorly 1064 kgs of Methamphetamine, 238 Kgs of Mephedrone, 483 Kgs of Ephedrineand 204 Kgs of Madrax etc, totally valued at more than Rs. 225 crores were destroyed.

Nirmala Sitaraman, Finance Minister, Tarun Bajaj, Revenue Secretary and Vivek Johri, Chairman of CBIC viewed the destruction programme and interacted with the officers through video conferencing.