Muthoot Exim Expands Gold Recycling Network with Landmark 100th Gold Point Centre

Hyderabad, 24th March, 2026: Muthoot Exim (P) Ltd., the precious metals division of the -139-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), proudly announced the opening of its 100th Gold Point Centre, reinforcing its leadership in India’s organized gold recycling space.

Muthoot Gold Point, the retail arm of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, has played a pioneering role in India’s gold recycling space as the first organized, national-level entity to introduce a structured ecosystem. Through its network of Gold Point centres, the company offers a transparent, scientific, and reliable way for customers to sell old and unused gold, contributing to a circular gold economy. Building on growing consumer trust and demand for organized services, the Muthoot Exim plans to further expand its footprint over the next two years.

Through these centres, the company sources old and unused gold directly from consumers, which is then refined and reintroduced into the domestic market as 24K purity gold bars. This process helps reduce the need for new mining activities while supporting the domestic gold supply chain and promoting responsible gold consumption. Since its inception, Muthoot Gold Point has procured almost 5 tonnes (1 tonne = 1,000 kgs) of old gold from more than 55,000 customers, with around 40 percent of customers returning for repeat transactions, reflecting strong customer trust in the brand’s transparent gold evaluation process.

India remains one of the world’s largest consumers of gold, yet nearly 99 percent of the gold used in the country is imported, underscoring the country’s continued overdependence on imports to meet domestic demand. In this context, initiatives like Muthoot Gold Point play an important role in strengthening the domestic gold supply chain by promoting organized gold recycling and reducing dependence on imported gold.

Encouraging organized gold recycling is increasingly being seen as a critical step toward reducing India’s dependence on imports while strengthening the domestic gold supply chain. By enabling households to bring idle gold back into circulation, recycling supports broader economic objectives such as reducing pressure on foreign exchange reserves and the current account deficit. According to the World Gold Council, Indian households collectively hold an estimated 30,000 tonnes of gold, and even recycling a small portion—around 1%—could significantly lower import dependence and in turn help improve the Current Account Deficit situation and strengthen the macroeconomic scenario for our Country.

At the same time, gold recycling has emerged as a more environmentally responsible alternative to traditional mining, which is resource-intensive and often leads to deforestation, water contamination, and carbon emissions. By reducing the need for fresh mining, recycling helps conserve natural resources and energy which is vital in today’s scenario.

Muthoot Gold Point Centres are widely known for their commitment to transparency, enabling customers to observe the entire valuation process while receiving fair and accurate value for their gold. Instant cash payments are provided for gold valued up to Rs 10,000, while higher amounts are processed through IMPS, NEFT or RTGS, ensuring a smooth, secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

Commenting on the expansion, Thomas Muthoot, Executive Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group & Managing Director, Muthoot Exim, said, “The launch of our 100th Muthoot Gold Point centre marks an important milestone in our journey to build a structured and organised gold recycling ecosystem in India. Over the years, we have focused on creating transparent and reliable platforms that allow customers to realise the value of their idle gold while contributing to a more sustainable gold supply chain. As gold recycling gains greater relevance globally due to its environmental and economic benefits, we will continue expanding the Gold Point network and introducing innovative solutions that make responsible gold recycling more accessible to customers across the country.”

Keyur Shah, CEO, Muthoot Exim, added, “Reaching the 100-centre milestone reflects the strong growth of the Muthoot Gold Point network and the increasing awareness around organised gold recycling in India. Our expansion strategy is focused on building wider customer access while maintaining transparency and trust in the valuation process. With initiatives such as our retail touchpoints including mobile vans equipped with advanced XRF and ultrasonic technology, we are also exploring new ways to bring gold recycling closer to customers. As demand for reliable and convenient gold monetisation options continues to grow, we see significant potential to further expand our footprint in the coming years. In last 2 financial years, we’ve had a robust growth opening nearly 60 Gold Point Centres across India.”

Muthoot Exim Pvt. Ltd. (MEPL) has been at the forefront of innovation in the precious metals market. As the first organized entity to launch a gold recycling centre in India, MEPL has continuously set benchmarks in the industry. Since the opening of its first Gold Point Centre in Coimbatore, the company has expanded to major cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ernakulam, Trivandrum, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Hubballi, Nagpur, Barasat, Tirunelveli, Guntur, Warangal, Davangere, Bhubaneswar, Kalaburagi, Thrissur, Lucknow, Mohali, Vellore, Faridabad, Kozhikode, Trichy, Belagavi, Serampore, Mathura, Secunderabad and now Panvel, consistently offering high-quality products at affordable prices.

For more information about the Panvel branch:

Address: Muthoot Gold Point, first floor, Raghukanta Apartment, Shop No 102, Vasudev Balavant Phadke Road, Old Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra - 410206.

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 88918-05376

About Gold Point Centres

At Gold Point Centres, Muthoot Exim purchases old and used gold items directly from customers. These items are then reprocessed, refined and reintroduced for domestic use. Customers can expect fair and accurate valuations, with the process being fully transparent and observable. Instant cash payments are made for gold valued up to ₹10,000, with higher amounts settled via IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS.

About Muthoot Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Muthoot Exim Pvt. Ltd. is the precious metal division of the Muthoot Pappachan Group. Renowned for its innovative products and services in the precious metals market, MEPL was the first organized player to launch a gold recycling centre in India. Since its inception in Coimbatore in 2014, it has expanded to major cities nationwide, providing high-quality, affordable products that meet the highest standards.

About Muthoot Pappachan Group

Founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The group, which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its flagship company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India. With over 47000 Muthootians and a vast network of over 5200 branches across the country, the Group is deeply committed to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) excellence, aiming to create a long-term value for its stakeholders while contributing to a more sustainable and equitable future. Muthoot Pappachan Foundation, the CSR arm of the group facilitates CSR activities for the entire group companies focusing on Health, Education, Environment and Livelihood (HEEL).