Mutual Funds Favour Asian Paints, Vishal Mega Mart in June; ICICI Bank, Infosys Trimmed.

Markets news: The latest data from mutual funds shows a selective approach to the equity markets, and the buying and selling focusing on only a few stocks. Of the more than 4,000 companies that are listed on the BSE mutual funds had positions in about 1,200 stocks in June. However, large investments were concentrated on a handful of.

Only 16 stocks experienced mutual fund inflows of between Rs 1,000-10,000 crores during the month. Meanwhile, 21 stocks witnessed inflows in the amount from Rs 500 crore to $1,000 crore. The remaining stock markets drew smaller investments between 1 crore to the amount of Rs 500 crore.

On the flip part, nine companies reported the exodus of mutual funds that exceeded $1,000 crore. Another 16 stocks experienced trading between Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore, and the remainder--more than 400 stocks--experienced exits from mutual funds that ranged from one crore and 500 crore.

One of the most significant acquisitions, Asian Paints stood out as mutual funds invested more than Rs 10,000 crore in an agreement that saw Reliance Industries divested its stake. In a similar way, Vishal Mega Mart attracted more than $785 crore in mutual fund investments, after its promoter disposed of shares through an agreement in block.

Other notable purchases include Bajaj Finserv, Dixon Technologies, NTPC, Biocon, State Bank of India, Trent, Kaynes Technology, and Siemens Energy India, each receiving an inflow of between Rs 2,000 and the equivalent of Rs 4,750 crore.

On the selling side, ICICI Bank topped the list of mutual fund outflows of $1653 crore. then Infosys as well as Reliance Industries, which saw sales of 1500 crore and 1,492 crore each. Tata Motors, Coal India, IndusInd Bank, and Bharti Airtel also witnessed mutual fund sales of more than 1,000 crore for each.