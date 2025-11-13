myBiz by MakeMyTrip and Swiggy Join Hands: Offer Convenience to Corporate Travelers
- Launch "Bill to Company” under “Swiggy for Work”, a first-of-its-kind unified workflow that simplifies corporate food and travel dining expenses
- Corporate Travelers can choose from over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities for food delivery and 40,000+ restaurant options across 50+ cities for dining out
myBiz, the SaaS-based corporate booking platform from MakeMyTrip, and Swiggy (Swiggy Ltd, NSE: SWIGGY / BSE: 544285), India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, today announced a partnership to simplify meal expense management for millions of corporate travelers across the country. With its tech-first approach, myBiz has emerged as one of India’s leading corporate travel platforms, serving more than 75,000 corporates and SMEs nationwide. Having already streamlined complex categories such as flights, hotels, ground transport, visas, and travel insurance for the corporate sector, myBiz is now joining forces with Swiggy to address the next most challenging component of business travel—meal expenses, which account for over 11% of India’s corporate travel spend.
With this partnership, corporate travelers can seamlessly order meals through ‘Swiggy for Work’ on the Swiggy app and pay directly using the myBiz corporate wallet. They can choose from over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities for delivery, or dine at more than 40,000 Swiggy Dineout partner restaurants across 50+ cities.
At the heart of this integration is the ‘Bill to Company' feature on ‘Swiggy for Work’, a first-of-its-kind solution that eliminates personal outlay and receipt management through a simple, unified workflow. All transactions are automatically captured in company expense systems, giving finance teams real-time visibility and ensuring policy compliance. Employees only need a one-time authorization with their corporate ID to get started.
Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “myBiz has consistently outpaced the industry by solving operational gaps that matter most to enterprises. With this partnership, we are combining Swiggy’s unmatched restaurant network and delivery infrastructure with myBiz’s corporate travel ecosystem to finally take the complexity out of business meal management. It’s a step forward in our mission to make corporate travel not just seamless, but truly end-to-end convenient for employees and finance teams alike.”
Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “Anyone who has traveled for work knows that the hardest part isn’t the meeting, it’s figuring out meals and then filing reimbursements for them. This partnership with myBiz takes that pain away. Business travelers can now focus on their work while Swiggy ensures their meals are sorted. Corporate travellers can order from Swiggy’s vast network of restaurants and have meals delivered wherever they are or enjoy a meal at their favourite restaurant in the city, with expenses settled instantly through their myBiz wallet. Once authenticated, the flow is like any other Swiggy transaction, with a simple toggle to Corporate Mode before checkout. It’s a simple idea, but one that can save time, reduce hassle, and make work travel smoother. It’s a proof of how tech transforms possibilities when the right platforms connect.”
In addition to the access to ‘Bill to Company' feature on ‘Swiggy for Work’, users will get exclusive rewards and offers across all business units including Food, Dineout and Instamart, via Swiggy’s Corporate Rewards program. Launched in May across 7,000 Tech Parks in 30+ cities in India, the program has generated overwhelming positive response and has scaled up to 27,000+ corporates and 2.5 lakh authenticated users in just 6 months of the launch.
