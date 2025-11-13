myBiz by MakeMyTrip and Swiggy Join Hands: Offer Convenience to Corporate Travelers

With this partnership, corporate travelers can seamlessly order meals through ‘Swiggy for Work’ on the Swiggy app and pay directly using the myBiz corporate wallet. They can choose from over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities for delivery, or dine at more than 40,000 Swiggy Dineout partner restaurants across 50+ cities.

At the heart of this integration is the ‘Bill to Company' feature on ‘Swiggy for Work’, a first-of-its-kind solution that eliminates personal outlay and receipt management through a simple, unified workflow. All transactions are automatically captured in company expense systems, giving finance teams real-time visibility and ensuring policy compliance. Employees only need a one-time authorization with their corporate ID to get started.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “myBiz has consistently outpaced the industry by solving operational gaps that matter most to enterprises. With this partnership, we are combining Swiggy’s unmatched restaurant network and delivery infrastructure with myBiz’s corporate travel ecosystem to finally take the complexity out of business meal management. It’s a step forward in our mission to make corporate travel not just seamless, but truly end-to-end convenient for employees and finance teams alike.”

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy Food Marketplace said, “Anyone who has traveled for work knows that the hardest part isn’t the meeting, it’s figuring out meals and then filing reimbursements for them. This partnership with myBiz takes that pain away. Business travelers can now focus on their work while Swiggy ensures their meals are sorted. Corporate travellers can order from Swiggy’s vast network of restaurants and have meals delivered wherever they are or enjoy a meal at their favourite restaurant in the city, with expenses settled instantly through their myBiz wallet. Once authenticated, the flow is like any other Swiggy transaction, with a simple toggle to Corporate Mode before checkout. It’s a simple idea, but one that can save time, reduce hassle, and make work travel smoother. It’s a proof of how tech transforms possibilities when the right platforms connect.”