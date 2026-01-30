MyGoldsmith launches in Hyderabad, blending heritage craftsmanship with modern jewellery care

Hyderabad has been chosen as the launch market for MyGoldsmith, a dedicated jewellery repair platform backed by the long-standing legacy of PMJ Gems & Jewels Pvt. Ltd., a trusted name in South India since 1964. With its deep-rooted jewellery culture, expanding premium retail ecosystem, and discerning consumer base, the city offers the perfect environment for a specialised, customer-first jewellery repair service.

Often described as a city where jewellery is more than adornment, Hyderabad treats gold and diamonds as symbols of heritage, identity, and emotional wealth. From temple jewellery and heirloom gold ornaments passed down through generations to contemporary diamond creations, jewellery plays a central role in celebrations, investments, and life milestones. Each piece carries sentimental value, making trust and care essential when it comes to repair and restoration.

Over time, even the most treasured ornaments face wear and tear. Loose clasps, displaced stones, faded finishes, or ageing designs create a real and recurring need for reliable, transparent, and safe repair services. Hyderabad’s strong emotional bond with jewellery makes it an ideal ecosystem for MyGoldsmith, which seeks to professionalise and simplify the jewellery repair experience.

The city also stands at a unique intersection of tradition and modernity. While consumers continue to value heritage craftsmanship, they increasingly expect professional service standards, efficiency, and convenience. This shift aligns seamlessly with MyGoldsmith’s core philosophy: respecting tradition, delivering trust, simplifying the repair journey, and saving customers valuable time. In a fast-paced urban environment where professionals, families, and entrepreneurs manage demanding schedules, MyGoldsmith aims to offer structured, dependable services without compromising on safety or artisanal skill.

The platform’s foundation is further strengthened by the legacy of PMJ Gems & Jewels, which has built decades of trust through ethical practices and precision workmanship. Launching in Hyderabad allows MyGoldsmith to enter a market that already values quality, transparency, and accountability. Today’s Hyderabad consumers are detail-oriented and assurance-driven, seeking clarity on how their jewellery is handled, stored, and restored. MyGoldsmith addresses these expectations through documented processes, secure handling systems, and expert-led service delivery shaped by over a year of focused research and development.

Hyderabad’s rapid growth as a major urban centre also plays a key role in the launch strategy. Home to technology professionals, business communities, and families who balance modern lifestyles with traditional values, the city represents an evolving market with changing needs. While jewellery collections may change over time, the comfort of restoring a beloved heirloom or repairing a daily-wear piece remains priceless.

By bringing together a jewellery-loving culture, strong trust in established brands, a growing premium retail environment, and consumers who value time and convenience, Hyderabad offers more than just a launchpad. It becomes a strategic partner in MyGoldsmith’s vision to redefine jewellery repair.

As MyGoldsmith begins its journey in Hyderabad, it signals more than the introduction of a new service. It marks the evolution of jewellery care—transparent, stress-free, and truly customer-centric—powered by decades of expertise and strengthened by modern systems. Few cities embody this blend of legacy, craftsmanship, and trust as naturally as Hyderabad, making it the ideal place for MyGoldsmith to begin shaping the future of jewellery repair.

(The author is a Product Manager, MyGoldsmith)