Nagarjuna Akkineni, MM Keeravani inaugurate Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 HE Mix Facility at Annapurna College of Film and Media

Renowned actor and producer Mr. Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chairman of Annapurna College of Film and Media, along with Academy Award-winning music director Mr. M. M. Keeravani, inaugurated the state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 HE Mix Facility on Tuesday. The facility marks a significant milestone in advancing professional sound education and immersive audio production.





Equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, the facility opens new creative avenues for students, alumni, and sound designers to produce world-class immersive audio mixes and mastering. The advanced 7.1.4 HE sound studio will enable learners and filmmakers to explore the full potential of spatial audio and contemporary sound design practices.





Mr. Nagarjuna Akkineni said, “I am truly delighted that Annapurna college now has a 7.1.4 mix facility dedicated to students. Sound brings life to a film, and cinema is driven by technology. We have always ensured students have access to the latest technology at our college.” M. M. Keeravani appreciated the demo presented to him and spoke to the students about the nuances and aesthetics of sound design. He said, “Sound is the soul of cinema. A well-designed soundscape can elevate emotion, deepen storytelling, and transform the audience’s experience. Facilities like this inspire creativity and precision, and I am delighted that students will learn, experiment, and shape their creative voice in such a world-class environment.”