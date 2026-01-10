Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Annapurna Studios onboards Asia’s renowned senior colorist Andreas Brueckl of Jailer, Sacred Games and Delhi Crime fame

Annapurna Studios is pleased to announce the addition of Andreas Brueckl to its creative team, led by CTO CV Rao. Widely regarded as one of Asia’s most respected and influential senior colorists, Brueckl brings over two decades of experience across Europe and Asia, with an extensive body of work spanning high-end feature films, premium OTT content, and international commercial campaigns.

He is widely regarded as a pioneer in modern color grading workflows and was the first colorist to introduce and implement ACES at scale in Asia. Brueckl graded India’s first HDR Dolby Vision feature film for Netflix and was the first to use scene-referred color grading, playing a key role in establishing contemporary HDR and color-managed pipelines for long-form storytelling.

Andreas is highly regarded for his refined sense of cinematic textures, driven by a precise understanding of cameras, lenses, and light. Through works like Paatal Lok, Jailer, Sacred Games, Maidaan, Delhi Crime, and Daaku Maharaj, his approach helped start visual trends later adopted across the industry, with projects and collaborations extending to Los Angeles, Europe, and the Middle East.

With Andreas Brueckl joining Annapurna Studios, led by legendary actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, the studio further strengthens its commitment to world-class visual craftsmanship, advanced imaging workflows, and creative excellence. His presence marks an important step in expanding Annapurna Studios’ position as a leading creative and technical hub for premium Indian and international productions, as it proudly celebrates 50 years of cinematic legacy, continuing to shape the future of world-class storytelling and inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Supriya Yarlagadda - Executive Director of Annapurna Studios said, "At Annapurna Studios, we strive for creative excellence and are committed to working with the finest talent. We are pleased to welcome Andreas Brueckl, whose expertise will strengthen and enrich our team."

CV Rao - CTO of Annapurna Studios said, "With a strong and accomplished creative team already in place, we are pleased to welcome Andreas Brueckl. His extensive experience across both international projects and Indian cinema brings valuable perspectives that will further expand our creative vision."