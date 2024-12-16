National Energy Conservation Day: Hindustan Zinc announces energy savings of over 0.8 million GJ in just 1 year

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), India’s largest and the world’s second largest integrated zinc producer, announced cumulative energy savings of over 0.8 million Gigajoules (GJ) in FY 24. For context, this quantum of energy savings could power about 70,000 Indian households around the year. The company also announced the expansion of its renewable power delivery agreement (PDA) to 530 MW (capacity includes earlier signed PDAs) following approvals in the last Board meeting. This will increase the overall renewable energy contribution to over 70% of total power requirement by 2026. Hindustan Zinc has already signed power delivery agreements to source 450 MW round the clock renewable power.

Taking forward Hindustan Zinc’s vision of responsible and sustainable manufacturing, the company continues to invest in innovative energy-efficiency projects such as revamping of all the turbines in its captive power plants, improvement of cellhouse efficiency, installation of variable frequency drives across operations, switching from high-speed diesel to piped natural gas which has a lower carbon footprint, resulting in energy savings and reduced carbon emissions across its operations. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to championing energy efficiency and conservation through transformative innovations in the manufacturing industry.

Recognized as the world's most sustainable company in metals & mining sector by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, Hindustan Zinc continues its journey towards achieving Net Zero by 2050 or sooner. The company is focusing on decarbonizing its operations by increasing the quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix, enhancing operational efficiencies to reduce energy consumption and transitioning to cleaner fuels & electric vehicles. Earlier this year, Hindustan Zinc started receiving the first flow of renewable power that was utilized in the production of Asia’s first low-carbon ‘green’ zinc – EcoZen.

It is a strategic imperative for the company to reduce dependence on conventional sources of energy thereby reducing carbon emissions across every process stage. As a result of this unwavering focus, Hindustan Zinc has reduced its GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions intensity by 14% in FY24 over year 2020 baseline while increasing production volumes.

Commenting on the development, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson Hindustan Zinc Limited said: “For us at Hindustan Zinc, sustainable practices and good business sense are two sides of the same coin. I am elated that we are marching ahead on our ESG roadmap for development of renewable power supply up to 530 MW. This in line with our mission to be net zero by 2050 or sooner. Our energy and climate action initiatives are aimed at creating long-term value for all our stakeholders while contributing to a healthier planet. We are committed to adopting renewable energy sources, optimising resource use and investing in innovative technologies that align with global climate action goals.”

Under the guidance of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Hindustan Zinc observed ‘No Vehicle Day’ across its business units. All employees and business partners of the company used public transportation, electric vehicles, cycled, or walked to the office, creating a larger impact with an aim to spread awareness on optimizing energy consumption and minimizing automobile pollution to reduce carbon footprint. The company conducted a week-long celebration where various activities like earth hour, training sessions on energy conservation, poster-making & quiz competitions increased awareness amongst employees and business partners to become ESG exemplars.

Notably, Hindustan Zinc is the first Indian company in the metals & mining sector to secure validated Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) targets, aligning with the ambitious 1.5°C global warming threshold. Further establishing its strong commitment to sustainability, the company’s extensive product portfolio is Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) verified thus providing comparable data on the product’s environmental footprint. The company has also received the prestigious Leadership Band (A-) designation from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its exemplary efforts in water security and climate change.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low-carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.

