NCL Industries Limited Commissions New Cement Grinding Plant near Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam

The plant was formally inaugurated by Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel, Government of India, in the presence of senior company leadership, government officials and distinguished guests.

The greenfield facility adds 660,000 tonnes per annum to the company’s production capacity, taking its total cement capacity to 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Set up at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore, the plant spans 40 acres and is equipped to produce a range of eco-friendly cement varieties, including Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Composite Cement (PCC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC), Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS) and Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC). The new unit is expected to generate approximately 250 direct and indirect employment opportunities and contribute over ₹50 crore annually to the Government exchequer.

Over the past decade, the Indian cement industry has evolved from a commodity-driven business into a branded and customer-centric market. Capitalising on this transformation, NCL Industries has built a strong presence across southern India under its flagship brand “Nagarjuna”, which holds a premium position in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With a robust network of over 3,000 dealers, NCL’s market footprint extends across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The new Visakhapatnam plant will enhance the company’s ability to meet rising regional demand and further reinforce its market leadership.

The Visakhapatnam plant location was strategically chosen for its proximity to major growth markets and infrastructure corridors, as well as the abundant availability of essential raw materials such as slag, fly ash and gypsum. This strategic positioning will significantly improve supply chain efficiency, enabling faster and more cost-effective delivery to customers across eastern and southern India.

NCL Industries has equipped the new plant with advanced energy-efficient machinery to ensure superior product quality and operational efficiency. The plant features Vertical Roller Mills (VRMs) supplied by Loesche, Germany, a global leader in cement manufacturing technology. Power for plant operations will be supplied by a 5 MW captive solar power plant currently under implementation, underscoring NCL’s commitment to sustainable manufacturing and reduced carbon emissions.

Commenting on the commissioning of the plant, K. Ravi, Vice Chairman, NCL Industries Limited, said: “The commissioning of our Visakhapatnam grinding unit is a strategic milestone in our capacity enhancement journey. This facility strengthens our presence in high-growth markets across eastern and southern India while reinforcing our commitment to operational efficiency, product quality and customer trust. With this expansion, we are well-positioned to meet increasing demand and support India’s infrastructure development with reliable and superior building materials.”