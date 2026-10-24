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Neeman’s opens 50th outlet in Hyd
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Hyderabad: Neeman’s, a homegrown footwear and lifestyle brand, has opened its 50th exclusive retail store in Panjagutta, Hyderabad, marking a significant milestone in its offline expansion.
The brand is targeting revenue of Rs1,000 crore and planning to open 500 exclusive stores by FY30, up from 50 stores currently. The expansion is also expected to generate employment.
From a two-member team at inception, the company has grown to more than 450 employees and expects its workforce, including retail staff, to reach nearly 5,000 by FY30.
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