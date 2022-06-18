NEP will be a mammoth exercise: Ramu Sarma

The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Sarma addressed the dignitaries, participants and students on the occasion. Addressing the gathering, Ramu Sarma welcomed the dignitaries and participants to the historical two-day conference to discuss the first and most comprehensive New Education Policy can be implemented. He recalled the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements that NEP will play a key role and make India future-ready youth. He informed that States like Karnatak, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have launched a series of New Education Policy initiatives.

Ramu Sarma further informed that India has 15 lakh schools, about 25 crore students and 89 lakh teachers. Similarly there are 1,000 universities, 40,000 colleges and 11,000 standalone institutions. The new NEP is going to mammoth exercise involving multiple stake holders, he said. Ram Sarma recalled that NEP drafting committee led by K Kasthuri Rangan that India's Education system is underfunded, heavily bureuacratised and lack capacity for innovation and scallom. He further recalled that education system largely hinges on corporation between the States and Centre.



