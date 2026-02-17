New Holland Unveils Workmaster 105 with HVAC Cabin for Power-Packed, All-Weather Farming in Telangana

The Workmaster 105, powered by a 106 HP, 3.4-litre FPT (Fiat Powertrain Technologies) TREM-IV engine, delivers exceptional performance and fuel efficiency with lower revolutions per minute (RPM). The new variant with the HVAC cabin offers all season comfort with heating and air conditioning system featuring six roof vents. It also provides a noise-free environment and an air-suspended seat for fatigue-free operation, while the pneumatic reversible fan allows uninterrupted work even in dusty post-harvest conditions, particularly useful after paddy harvesting during baling operations.

Commenting on the launch, Narinder Mittal, President & Managing Director – India, CNH, said, “Telangana has rapidly emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving agricultural markets in India, with increasing adoption of advanced mechanization across diverse crops and applications. It is also a focus market for our India growth strategy. The Workmaster 105 with HVAC Cabin is designed to combine high power output with an enclosed, climate-controlled workspace that enables longer and more productive operating hours. For farmers across Telangana’s varied and heat-intensive farming conditions, this launch underlines our commitment to delivering technology that supports productivity while making operations more comfortable and reliable.”

The Workmaster 105, introduced to the Indian market last year after proving its success as a Made-in-India model for global markets, is now available with an HVAC Cabin. The new variant builds on the strong performance and wide acceptance of the Workmaster series, which has already surpassed 15,000 units of sales in India and worldwide. It comes equipped with a 20 forward + 20 reverse Power Shuttle transmission and a robust 3,500 kg lift capacity, enabling smooth handling of heavy implements. The all-weather cabin offers protection from extreme temperatures, while the complete wet clutch for the main drive and Power Take-Off (PTO) ensures durability and reliability under continuous load, particularly in demanding applications such as baling, potato planting, and trenching. Workmaster 105 is also suitable for advanced applications like bailing, forage harvesting and rig applications etc.

Having established a strong presence in the United States and other international markets, the Workmaster 105 is now poised to see rising demand in India with the introduction of the HVAC Cabin.

With this launch, New Holland continues to strengthen its leadership in the premium tractor segment, delivering power, performance, and all-season comfort that redefines the high-HP tractor experience for Indian farmers.