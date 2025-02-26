New Shapes, More Fun! Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly launches Jungle Land and Fruity Salad, to create more playful moments

Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly, the iconic brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle, introduces never seen before playful jelly shapes, Jungle Land and Fruity Salad, crafted for delicious treats - a ticket to an exciting playtime adventure. Available in a wide assortment of flavours and colours, the new interactive shapes including monkey, banana, pineapple, strawberry, orange, and green apple, provide a unique way to combine fun with taste.

Packed with the goodness of fruit juice, these playful shapes offer a colorful and tasty way to explore, engage, and enjoy a sensory play experience, all while nourishing the imagination with every bite. The jellies come at a price of INR 10 per bag and are now available across both urban and rural markets in India, starting this month.

Sparking creativity and inviting individuals to build their own little jungle or fruity feast, the offering distinguishes itself in the evolving jelly category, where shape, texture, and flavor are key factors influencing consumer choices and driving trial. The innovative jelly formulation features a layer of jelly and a soft foamy layer. Whether stacking a fruity tower, creating a jungle story or simply sharing and swapping flavours with friends, these jellies bring joy, laughter, and an extra dose of fun and learning to every moment.

“Consumers are seeking new experiences in every part of their lives, and the launch of Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Jungle Land and Fruity Salad is an exciting milestone for us as we continue to lead the way in innovation. Priced at INR 10, the exciting new shapes like the monkey are a first for the industry, pushing the boundaries of how consumers engage, transforming each bite into a playtime opportunity. We continue to challenge the norm, bringing something fresh and exciting that sparks the imagination of snackers everywhere.” said Gunjan Khetan, Marketing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India.

Launched in 2012 in India, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly has emerged as an iconic brand within the confectionery landscape. As the market leader in the jellies category, it has built a formidable reputation for quality and innovation. The brand first introduced its fruity-flavored jellies at an accessible price point of just INR 1, making them a favorite among a diverse audience. Over the years, Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly has continued to evolve, expanding its offerings to include new shapes at the INR 10 price point, ensuring that it meets the lighthearted needs of everyone across the country.

With the launch of its latest product - Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Jungle Land and Fruity Salad, the brand aims to engage creative & curious consumers across India. With fruit juice, the new offerings reflect the brand’s unwavering commitment to quality and flavor, promising a treat that is both fun and delicious.

--