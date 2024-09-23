News18 SheShakti pays a grand tribute to women leaders who broke barriers and led India’s transformation

The 2024 edition of News18 SheShakti summit celebrated the achievements of women who broke barriers, pursued excellence and elevated India’s stature on the global map. Held in New Delhi, the summit featured visionary women leaders, policymakers, and changemakers, including Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar (Hon’ble Vice-President of India), Dr Justice D Y Chandrachud (Chief Justice of India), and Justice Indu Malhotra (Retired Judge, Senior Counsel - Supreme Court of India), among others.

Kirron Kher (Actor & Former MP), Bhumi Pednekar (Actor), Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup (Singer), Nigar Shaji (Project Director for ISRO’s Aditya mission), Lakshmi M Puri (Former UN Assistant Secretary-General & Ambassador of India), Ruchira Kamboj (Former Permanent Representative / Ambassador of India to UN), Suman Nalwa (DCP & PRO Delhi Police), Avani Lekhara (Para Shooter & Paralympics Gold Medalist 2024), Sikandar Kher (Actor), and Shefali Shah (Actor) were among the distinguished speakers who shared their inspiring stories alongside other influential policymakers, women leaders and changemakers.

In a special address, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu shared her views on the importance of women’s empowerment, safety, and struggles. She said, “Women are, in fact, the true manifestation of power. The real strength of our nation lies in the empowerment of women. Our women have always demonstrated resilience, strength, and courage, moving forward despite all obstacles.”

The Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice D.Y. Chandrachud opened his address by highlighting the many issues concerning women today and pointing out how they are broader issues facing our society – such as ensuring equal opportunities and dignity.

Speaking about women’s safety, Chandrachud pointed out that there is no dearth of legal provisions to protect the interests of women in the private and public space. "But stringent laws alone do not make for a just society. Above all we need to change our mindset,” he added.

Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered a poignant speech. He said, “There must be evolution of mechanism, which includes for women…. Some people have the audacity to call women weaker sex. They are terribly wrong. What happened over the ages has to change. Democracy is made for those who are vulnerable, challenged and those who need handholding. You need to access opportunities and have full control over your life.”

Calling the reservation of women in the Lok Sabha a revolutionary step, he added, “I happened to be the Rajya Sabha (RS) chairman when it was passed…There will be more women in policymaking, decision-making and governance. They will bring to the table their huge experience…I am repaying a debt.”

The evening concluded on a high note, with an enthralling performance by legendary singer Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup.

Speaking at the event, Avinash Kaul, CEO - Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks I TV18 said, “News18 SheShakti 2024 is our tribute to women who have turned their dreams into reality through passion, grit, and resilience. With this year’s edition, we raised the bar by bringing leaders who are shaping India’s global narrative, highlighting the critical role of women’s equal representation in nation building. We put a spotlight on their extraordinary contributions across fields like science, policy, defence, education, business, arts and more to create relevant conversations that inspire the younger generation.”

Puneet Singhvi, CEO – Digital & President – Corporate Strategy, Network18 added, “By featuring extraordinary women leaders from several sectors, we’ve not only celebrated their achievements but also demonstrated how diverse perspectives fuel innovation and progress. Our goal is to inspire action and create pathways for more women to drive change and lead with vision.”

News18 SheShakti 2024 was a powerful tribute to the leadership of women that celebrated their cultural and economic contributions, underscoring the importance of gender diversity and inclusion in building a stronger, more resilient India.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAGMfzQAUQ0