Nikon Enters Cinema Space with Nikon ZR, Brings Cinematic Precision to a Compact, All-in-One Body
Equipped with internal 6K RAW, R3D NE*1, cinematic colour workflows, and the world’s first*2 32-bit float audio recording, the Nikon ZR sets a new bar for compact cinema cameras
Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched the ZR, a full-frame sensor camera and the smallest model in the Z CINEMA series*3. Developed in collaboration with RED, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, RED Digital Cinema, Inc. (hereinafter “RED”), the ZR delivers high-end cinematic videos through its internal 6K RAW recording, RED-curated colour science with R3D NE video codec, and pro-level audio—all in a lightweight body.
*1 A dedicated codec developed for Nikon cameras to record video in R3D format. The file extension is “. R3D".
*2 Among cameras with interchangeable lenses that record audio via the built-in microphone and 3.5-mm stereo mini-pin jack.
*3 As of September 10, 2025, Z CINEMA comprises four products, and aside from the ZR, the other three are sold by RED and its authorised dealers.
Built-in Cinematic Output
Nikon ZR’s nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes that can be previewed in real time
New ZR can support recording in seven video formats, including 12-bit RAW for maximum tonal range and post-production flexibility, 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p 12-bit RAW recording in REDWideGamutRGB and Log3G10 profiles, marking the first integration of the RED R3D NE codec into a Nikon camera.
The ZR supports LUT monitoring to, biggest in its class, 4.0-inch LCD, allowing easy LUT previews. The ZR also includes real-time waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, and it also offers support for up to ten 65-point*5 LUTs, alongside 17 and 33-point LUTs for accurate preview or baked-in colour. A configurable shutter angle range of 5.6° to 360° allows for true cinematic motion blur, while its deep-learning autofocus system offers up to 9 types of subject detection—including people, dogs, cats, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, airplanes. Face detection is capable of recognising subjects as small as 3% of the frame, providing reliable focus even in wide compositions or fast-moving scenes.
Designed to give filmmakers complete creative control right out of the box— Nikon ZR combines cinematic presets, colour flexibility, and advanced monitoring tools in one streamlined system. Its dedicated Cinematic Video Mode applies standardised shutter angle, frame rate, and colour tone settings for consistent, high-quality output. For stylised looks, users can select from nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes*6, which can be previewed in real time for immediate application.
*4 Image area will be cropped to [DX] format (APS-C size).
*5 With recording at video frame rates of 23.976p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p, and 59.94p.
*6Imaging Recipes must be downloaded from Nikon Imaging Cloud beforehand.
Compact Size, No Compromises
Weighing just 540g*7, the ZR is one of the lightest cinema cameras in its class. Engineered for on-the-go filmmaking, its dust-and-drip resistant magnesium alloy body delivers reliability in any setting, from the studio to the great outdoors.
Despite its small set-up, ZR is designed to replace bulky multi-component rigs with the following features:
- Internal 6K RAW video capture (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)
- The world’s first in-camera 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack audio recording with OZO Audio*8 support
- Dual Base ISO for optimised exposure control
- Direct cloud uploads via Frame.io through NX MobileAir*9
- Efficient heat dissipation, allowing 2h+ of silent, continuous recording without overheating
*7 Camera body only: approx. 630 g including battery and recording media.
*8 OZO is a registered trademark of Nokia Technologies Oy.
*9 Software availability varies by market. For more information, please contact your local Nikon service center.
Sounds That Matter, Built for Live, Remote and Multi-Cam Workflows
Engineered for modern productions, the ZR offers the connectivity, audio performance, and system versatility demanded by today’s filmmakers—all in a complete, self-contained body.
The ZR’s efficiency in dissipating heat enables silent operation during takes and supports extended recording without the risk of noise interference or mechanical failure, while its Z mount system ensures flexibility with a wide range of native lenses, while also supporting adapted third-party options*11 for specialised needs.
Featuring a comprehensive HDMI and USB-C connectivity, HDMI-CEC*12 tally light compatibility, and ON AIR / PREVIEW indicators, making it an ideal choice for studio-based workflows, multi-camera environments, and even livestreaming.
On the audio front, the ZR includes the world’s first native 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack recording, capturing a wide dynamic range without the risk of clipping, even with just the internal microphone. Its integrated OZO Audio system offers five pickup patterns*13—including voice-isolated and 360° modes—and pairs seamlessly with the optional ME-D10 shotgun microphone for broadcast-quality capture without batteries or XLR inputs.
*11 Certain features may be unavailable when other brands lens adapters are used.
*12 Up to six cameras can be connected.
13 Available when recording with H.264 or H.265 at 59.94p or lower.
Wireless, Non-Battery-Operated ME-D10 Shotgun Microphone Brings Exceptional Convenience
The ME-D10 is a 32-bit float shotgun microphone compatible with the new digital accessory shoe developed for the ZR. It requires no battery or cable, and the adoption of a shock mount and its compact design make for easy handling.
The microphone offers two recording modes, PURE and FOCUS, which can be selected with a switch on the microphone. PURE features a wide dynamic range and a sound design true to the original source, allowing natural and accurate capture of raw audio, including the ambient atmosphere while FOCUS accurately captures the intended voice, even in noisy surroundings such as those outdoors, ensuring clear audio for product presentations and live streams.
Key Specifications
- RED R3D NE codec
- Internal RAW video: 6K/60p (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)
- Dual base ISO: 800/6400
- Monitor: 10.16cm (4-inch) vari-angle with a 3070k‑dot resolution
- Dynamic range: 15+ stops*13
- The world’s first in-camera 32-bit float , OZO Audio, 3.5mm line input
- Slow motion: Up to 10x slow motion in Full HD (FHD 239.76p) and presets for 4 x straight-out-of-camera slow motion
- Cloud-ready: Frame.io integration
- Monitoring: Waveform, histogram, LUTs
- Stabilisation: 5-axis IBIS
- Build: Magnesium alloy, dust-and-drip resistant
- Weight: 540g
*13 Value based on measurement performed by Nikon.
Z CINEMA launches official Instagram account
In conjunction with the launch of Nikon ZR, users can receive timely updates on new products, upcoming events, and other information of interest to filmmakers and content creators through its Z Cinema Instagram account.
URL: https://www.instagram.com/
Price & Availability
The Nikon ZR camera body will be available from 16th October 2025 at INR 186,995/- (Body Only) across India at Nikon outlets.
For more information on the new ZR and other Nikon products, please visit https://www.nikon.co.in.
RED Digital Cinema, Inc. releases the V-RAPTOR XE
Simultaneously, RED Digital Cinema, Inc., a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, also announces the release* of the new V-RAPTOR XE digital cinema camera. The newest addition to its acclaimed Z CINEMA camera lineup, this streamlined version of the revolutionary V-RAPTOR [X], curates the essential tools for cinematic storytelling. Designed for independent creators who demand uncompromising image quality, the V-RAPTOR XE delivers large format, cinema-grade features at a more accessible price point. The new camera retains RED’s industry-leading 8K large format (VV) global shutter sensor found in the V-RAPTOR [X] series, ensuring cinematic image fidelity, dynamic range, and low-light performance that filmmakers around the world trust. Nikon and RED will meet a wide range of needs in film production with an extensive lineup of cinema-oriented products under the Z CINEMA series.
* The V-RAPTOR XE will be available from RED Digital Cinema, Inc. and RED authorised dealers. Visit RED's official website for product details, as well as for information on release dates and sales regions