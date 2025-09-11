Nikon Enters Cinema Space with Nikon ZR, Brings Cinematic Precision to a Compact, All-in-One Body

*3 As of September 10, 2025, Z CINEMA comprises four products, and aside from the ZR, the other three are sold by RED and its authorised dealers.

*2 Among cameras with interchangeable lenses that record audio via the built-in microphone and 3.5-mm stereo mini-pin jack.

*1 A dedicated codec developed for Nikon cameras to record video in R3D format. The file extension is “. R3D".

Nikon India Pvt. Ltd. has officially launched the ZR, a full-frame sensor camera and the smallest model in the Z CINEMA series* 3 . Developed in collaboration with RED, a subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, RED Digital Cinema, Inc. (hereinafter “RED”), the ZR delivers high-end cinematic videos through its internal 6K RAW recording, RED-curated colour science with R3D NE video codec, and pro-level audio—all in a lightweight body.

Nikon ZR’s nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes that can be previewed in real time

New ZR can support recording in seven video formats, including 12-bit RAW for maximum tonal range and post-production flexibility, 6K/59.94p and 4K/119.88p 12-bit RAW recording in REDWideGamutRGB and Log3G10 profiles, marking the first integration of the RED R3D NE codec into a Nikon camera.

The ZR supports LUT monitoring to, biggest in its class, 4.0-inch LCD, allowing easy LUT previews. The ZR also includes real-time waveform, histogram, and multi-colour zebra overlays, and it also offers support for up to ten 65-point*5 LUTs, alongside 17 and 33-point LUTs for accurate preview or baked-in colour. A configurable shutter angle range of 5.6° to 360° allows for true cinematic motion blur, while its deep-learning autofocus system offers up to 9 types of subject detection—including people, dogs, cats, birds, cars, motorcycles, bicycles, trains, airplanes. Face detection is capable of recognising subjects as small as 3% of the frame, providing reliable focus even in wide compositions or fast-moving scenes.

Designed to give filmmakers complete creative control right out of the box— Nikon ZR combines cinematic presets, colour flexibility, and advanced monitoring tools in one streamlined system. Its dedicated Cinematic Video Mode applies standardised shutter angle, frame rate, and colour tone settings for consistent, high-quality output. For stylised looks, users can select from nine RED-curated Imaging Recipes*6, which can be previewed in real time for immediate application.

*4 Image area will be cropped to [DX] format (APS-C size).

*5 With recording at video frame rates of 23.976p, 25p, 29.97p, 50p, and 59.94p.

*6Imaging Recipes must be downloaded from Nikon Imaging Cloud beforehand.

Compact Size, No Compromises

Weighing just 540g*7, the ZR is one of the lightest cinema cameras in its class. Engineered for on-the-go filmmaking, its dust-and-drip resistant magnesium alloy body delivers reliability in any setting, from the studio to the great outdoors.

Despite its small set-up, ZR is designed to replace bulky multi-component rigs with the following features:

Internal 6K RAW video capture (R3D NE, N-RAW, ProRes RAW HQ)

The world’s first in-camera 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack audio recording with OZO Audio *8 support

Dual Base ISO for optimised exposure control

Direct cloud uploads via Frame.io through NX MobileAir*9

Efficient heat dissipation, allowing 2h+ of silent, continuous recording without overheating

*7 Camera body only: approx. 630 g including battery and recording media.

*8 OZO is a registered trademark of Nokia Technologies Oy.

*9 Software availability varies by market. For more information, please contact your local Nikon service center.

Sounds That Matter, Built for Live, Remote and Multi-Cam Workflows

Engineered for modern productions, the ZR offers the connectivity, audio performance, and system versatility demanded by today’s filmmakers—all in a complete, self-contained body.

The ZR’s efficiency in dissipating heat enables silent operation during takes and supports extended recording without the risk of noise interference or mechanical failure, while its Z mount system ensures flexibility with a wide range of native lenses, while also supporting adapted third-party options*11 for specialised needs.

Featuring a comprehensive HDMI and USB-C connectivity, HDMI-CEC*12 tally light compatibility, and ON AIR / PREVIEW indicators, making it an ideal choice for studio-based workflows, multi-camera environments, and even livestreaming.

On the audio front, the ZR includes the world’s first native 32-bit float with 3.5mm jack recording, capturing a wide dynamic range without the risk of clipping, even with just the internal microphone. Its integrated OZO Audio system offers five pickup patterns*13—including voice-isolated and 360° modes—and pairs seamlessly with the optional ME-D10 shotgun microphone for broadcast-quality capture without batteries or XLR inputs.

*11 Certain features may be unavailable when other brands lens adapters are used.

*12 Up to six cameras can be connected.

13 Available when recording with H.264 or H.265 at 59.94p or lower.