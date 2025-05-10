No need for panic buying Oil cos assure public on fuel stocks

New Delhi: India has ample stocks of petrol, diesel and cooking gas LPG, and there is no need for panic buying, oil companies assured the public on Friday. State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), in separate statements, assured of enough stock availability and smooth operations.

They made the statements after social media was flooded with posts and videos showing people queuing at petrol pumps to stock fuel as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. "Indian Oil has ample fuel stocks across the country and our supply lines are operating smoothly," IOC said in a post on X.

"There is no need for panic buying, fuel and LPG are readily available at all our outlets." Panic buying was mostly witnessed in states bordering Pakistan. Several towns in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab enforced blackouts after Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of May 8-9.

The Indian Army said the attacks were "effectively repulsed". These had led to a fear of escalation in tension and panic buying. "Help us serve you better by staying calm and avoiding unnecessary rush.

This will keep our supply lines running seamlessly and ensure uninterrupted fuel access for all," IOC said.