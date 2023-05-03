No place for sweatshops in Telangana, says KTR

Hyderabad: The private sector must have socially responsible behaviour and there shall be no place for sweatshops in Telangana, says State Industries & Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao, while addressing a gathering at the launch ceremony of Flipkart’s new fulfillment center in Sanga Reddy on Tuesday.

He virtually inaugurated the new centre in the presence of Industries & Commerce Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group Head of Supply Chain and Customer Experience Hemant Badri and its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar.

As Flipkart Group strengthens its supply chain infrastructure in the State, the Minister asked the Flipkart management team to provide good facilities at their warehouses and fulfillment centers before enrolling the staff, particularly the women employees. “I look forward to a wonderful e-commerce journey,” he said.

On the occasion, KTR said: “As the companies grow, it is important and imperative to create a two-way street where the private sector gives equitable opportunities to the workers. The government is also ensuring quality and compliance standards in terms of infrastructure, work hours, wages and whether their day-to-day needs are met. “Today, there are many facilities in the IT and corporate offices. Something similar must happen in every office. There shall be no sweatshops in the State.Let Telangana be the leader in making a compelling statement in gig economy, gig jobs and e-commerce,” he said,asking the private sector to flourish in the State while being socially responsible.