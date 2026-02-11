Nourishing Millions: Annamrita’s Role in Building a Hunger-Free India

Through its Food for Child initiative, the organization is transforming nutrition into opportunity—boosting attendance, learning outcomes, and hope for a hunger-free India

Hunger and malnutrition continue to be among India’s most pressing challenges, especially for children from underprivileged communities. While the country has witnessed steady economic growth, equitable access to nutritious food remains a concern. Addressing this gap requires strong on-ground execution, scalable systems, and long-term collaboration. In this effort, Annamrita Haryana has emerged as a key force, ensuring that children are not forced to choose between hunger and education.

A Mission Rooted in Nutrition and Dignity

Annamrita operates with a clear and focused vision—to ensure that no child is deprived of education due to hunger. This mission aligns with the broader Food for Child initiative, which emphasizes the importance of providing every school-going child with at least one nutritious, reliable meal each day. By delivering freshly cooked meals in schools, Annamrita supports children’s physical well-being, dignity, regular attendance, and learning outcomes.

The organization is a key implementing partner of the PM POSHAN (Mid-Day Meal) Scheme, contributing to the government’s efforts to improve enrolment, retention, and holistic child development in government and government-aided schools.

Strong Presence Across Haryana

Across Haryana, Annamrita Haryana operates through four centralized kitchens located in:

Gurugram

Faridabad

Palwal

Kurukshetra

Collectively, these kitchens serve 1,956 government schools across all four zones, ensuring hygienic, timely, and consistent meal delivery.

Through this network, Annamrita Haryana provides nutritious mid-day meals to 2,87,173 students every day, reflecting the scale and impact of the Food for Child initiative at the grassroots level.

Zone-wise daily coverage includes:

Annamrita Gurugram: 1,00,999 students

1,00,999 students Annamrita Faridabad: 90,503 students

90,503 students Annamrita Palwal: 52,070 students

52,070 students Annamrita Kurukshetra: 43,601 students

Since this report originates from Gurugram, it is relevant to note that Annamrita Gurugram’s program office is located at 534, Sector 37, Gurugram.

Impact in Gurugram

In Gurugram district, Annamrita supports a large network of government schools, feeding over one lakh students daily. For many children, the mid-day meal is the most dependable source of balanced nutrition, directly contributing to improved attendance, stronger classroom focus, and reduced dropout rates.

The Power of a Nutritious Meal

Meals prepared at Annamrita Haryana’s centralized kitchens under the Food for Child approach are:

Hygienically cooked using standardized processes

Nutritionally balanced to support physical and cognitive development

Prepared in accordance with government-recommended dietary norms

Advanced cooking infrastructure, strict quality checks, and temperature-controlled transportation ensure that meals reach schools fresh and safe every school day.

Education and Nutrition Go Hand in Hand

Schools supported by Annamrita Gurugram, Annamrita Faridabad, Annamrita Palwal, and Annamrita Kurukshetra have witnessed:

Improved student attendance

Enhanced classroom participation

Greater continuity in education

By addressing hunger through the Food for Child initiative, Annamrita enables children to focus on learning rather than survival, helping break the cycle of poverty at its roots.

A Step Toward a Hunger-Free Nation

India’s vision of a hunger-free and educated society depends on effective grassroots implementation backed by compassion and operational excellence. Through its work across Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, and Kurukshetra, Annamrita Haryana continues to nourish lakhs of children every day—feeding not just meals, but hope, education, and a healthier future for the nation.