Now, enjoy US duck, turkey delicacies in India

Hyderabad: The much sought after American poultry products, are now available in India delighting the taste buds of food connoisseurs. Delhi's popular Imperial Hotel had recently hosted "Savour the Flavour with US Poultry" event. Brought to the world by USAPEEC (USA Poultry & Egg Export Council) members, the product range consisted of mouth-watering dishes made from finest poultry meats.

The exhibition had a menu curated by Chef Veena Arora, Chef de Cuisine bringing to the table the unique cuisines from India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Sri Lanka. Chef Veena meticulously created a menu, with US duck and US turkey by intelligently mixing these lean meats into various tastes and flavours of South East Asia including dishes such as Turkey Makharm, Kaeng Phed Ped Yang, and much more. These recipes, with newer adaptation and curious tweaks, presented a never-before dimension of some famous regional and traditional flavours. Chef Veena Arora shared some intriguing ways of perking up regular day-to-day meal with turkey and duck meat.

US turkey meat can easily be a part of daily meals and is healthy. Whether it is the winter special kebabs and biryanis or our daily sandwiches, US turkey adds versatility and excellent flavour. Ducks which have been traditionally a favourite more in the southern India is now gaining popularity in other parts of the country and can be savoured both as dry roasts and as curries. US poultry enhances the taste, are versatile and easily adaptable in Indian and international cuisines, says Chef Veena Arora.