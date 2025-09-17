Now Order Food From 40,000+ Restaurant Partners, Listed on Zomato, on the Move with MakeMyTrip Train Bookings

India’s leading online travel company, MakeMyTrip, has joined hands with Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, to offer train passengers the convenience of meals delivered directly to their seats. Travelers booking train tickets on MakeMyTrip app can now order food from 40,000+ restaurant partners, which are listed on Zomato, at 130+ stations.

The opportunity is significant. In FY 2024–25, more than 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways’ e-catering services every day, marking a 66% year-on-year growth. MakeMyTrip is well positioned to leverage this demand through its ‘Food on Train’ offering, spanning breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks, by leveraging its proprietary ‘Live Train Status’ tool, which enables the platform to nudge travellers to place their orders at the most convenient time.

The initial response to the soft launch with Zomato has been encouraging and indicates preference for travel friendly meals. Building on this momentum, MakeMyTrip will roll out targeted campaigns to drive greater awareness of its on-train food delivery.

image.png

Speaking about the development, Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Business Officer (Flights, GCC, Corporate Travel) & Chief Marketing Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, “Over the past few years, we have been growing faster than the overall industry in the train booking domain, driven by a sustained focus on customer-centric innovations. With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience. This collaboration with Zomato builds on that momentum and will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India’s mobility ecosystem.”

Commenting on the development, Rahul Gupta, VP - Product, Zomato said, “Our commitment to ‘Serving India’ drives everything we do, and we are constantly looking for ways to make our customers’ experiences seamless and enjoyable. This collaboration with MakeMyTrip enables train passengers to conveniently order meals from their favourite restaurants through the MakeMyTrip platform, with direct food delivery to their seats. We are truly excited about the value this partnership will bring to our customers.”

As a Diwali special, travellers booking their rail journey on MakeMyTrip will receive a complimentary coupon, redeemable on food orders via Zomato, to make their journey even more delightful.

MakeMyTrip is enhancing every stage of the train travel journey with technology-led features designed for convenience and flexibility. In the pre-booking stage, travelers can benefit from tools such as route extension assistance, nearby station suggestions, connected travel plans, and the recently launched seat availability forecast. During booking, features like Seat Lock, Trip Guarantee, and Free Cancellation provide added choice and assurance. Post-booking services such as on-train food delivery through Zomato, live PNR updates, and real-time train tracking ensure a seamless journey right through to arrival.

Since becoming an authorized IRCTC partner for on-train food delivery, Zomato has served 4.6 million+ orders across 130+ stations. Blending nostalgia with convenience, the service allows passengers to enjoy hearty meals delivered to their seats, with a wide choice of cuisines and price points, and the option to pre-book up to 7 days in advance of their train journeys using their PNR details.