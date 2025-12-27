Nuvama Private unveils ‘The Exceptionals’, an insight into the inspiring wealth journeys of India’s UHNIs

Insights in ‘The Exceptionals’ are gleaned through one-on-one conversations with UHNIs comprising a wide spectrum of backgrounds, industries, and demographics. It captures nuanced facets such as asset allocation, spending habits, and the growing role of family charters and leadership coaching.

Here are some key takeaways:

Growth assets have emerged as sought-after among India’s UHNIs, particularly in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where 54% allocate over 80% of their portfolios to growth capital, compared to 23% in metros. Second-generation UHNIs demonstrate relatively higher growth expectations, with 40% targeting portfolio returns of over 16% relative to 33% among the first generation. Intergenerational wealth transition remains a work in progress as only 31% of UHNIs have essential frameworks in place, and just 21% have formal trusts. Europe remains the favourite luxury destination for India’s UHNIs, with 92% travelling abroad at least twice a year for curated, experiential getaways. Art and luxury collectibles attract 65% of UHNIs, with 58% investing in passion assets across preferred brands, hobbies, vintage and luxury cars, as further explored in The Insight Series.



Ashish Kehair, MD & CEO, Nuvama, said, “India’s wealth story continues to evolve, shifting from preservation to purpose-driven deployment. At Nuvama Private, we see this as a defining moment in India’s financial progression, where equity participation, alternatives, and curated investment solutions are shaping a mature ecosystem capable of amplifying capital for generations. These stories reflect this transformation, as India’s wealth creators steer the next phase of growth with clarity, confidence, and conviction.”

Alok Saigal, President and Head, Nuvama Private, further added, “The Exceptionals delves into the layered facets of India’s wealthy individuals, who have built enduring value for their families, ecosystems, and the nation. At Nuvama Private, we take pride in understanding these nuanced needs and partnering with exceptional individuals as they navigate their wealth and legacy. I extend my gratitude to them for sharing their stories with openness and humility, and I hope every reader finds inspiration and insight within these pages.”