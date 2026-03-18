Nvidia doubles down on AI, targets $1 trillion chip revenue

New Delhi: Nvidia has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap, with CEO Jensen Huang projecting up to $1 trillion in revenue from AI chips by 2027, driven by surging demand for artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaking at the company’s annual GTC event in San Jose, Huang said Nvidia is positioning itself to dominate the AI ecosystem through an integrated stack spanning hardware, software and infrastructure. A key highlight was the projected demand for next-generation AI platforms such as Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems, which could together generate $1 trillion in revenue by 2027. Huang noted that computing demand has surged dramatically in recent years, fuelled by AI workloads across industries.

Among product announcements, Nvidia introduced the Groq 3 Language Processing Unit (LPU), designed to accelerate AI inference tasks with improved speed and efficiency. The chip is expected to ship in the third quarter. The company also unveiled the Vera Rubin Space One system, aimed at enabling space-based data centres, with a satellite launch planned later this year.