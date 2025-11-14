Oasis Fertility Marks 16 Years of Trust, Honours Young Achievers with Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0

Hyderabad: Celebrating 16 Years of Trust in the Good Hands of Science, Oasis Fertility, one of India’s leading providers of advanced fertility care, commemorated its anniversary by presenting the Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0 to 11 talented and deserving children born through advanced fertility treatments at Oasis.

The scholarships, awarded across four categories – Academics, Art & Culture, Sports, and Innovation/Extraordinary Achievement, were presented at a special event held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. The event was graced by Dr. L. Jayanthi Reddy, President of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Society of Hyderabad, as the Chief Guest, who lauded the young achievers for their confidence, creativity, and commitment to excellence.

Speaking to the media, Dr. L. Jayanthi Reddy, President of the Obstetrics & Gynecology Society of Hyderabad, said, “Infertility is a growing health concern, and as clinicians, we witness the emotional and medical challenges couples go through. It is truly reassuring to have organizations like Oasis Fertility that uphold strong clinical standards and provide ethical, patient-centric care. The children we see here today are living proof that those conceived through advanced fertility treatments are just as healthy, talented, and capable as any other child.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the Oasis Ayushman Scholarships were presented to recognize the talent and determination of children born through IVF and other advanced fertility treatments. Through this initiative, Oasis Fertility celebrates their brilliance while helping society see that science creates possibilities, not differences.

Over the past 16 years, Oasis Fertility has helped thousands of couples achieve their dream of parenthood, consistently setting new standards in reproductive medicine. Known for pioneering innovations such as CAPA–IVM (In Vitro Maturation) and Advanced Genetic Testing (PGT-A), the organization continues to make fertility care accessible, ethical, and personalized, touching countless lives across India.

Dr. Durga G Rao, Co-Founder & Medical Director, Oasis Fertility, said, “As we celebrate 16 years of trust in the good hands of science, this milestone is deeply emotional for us. It’s not just about helping thousands of parents achieve their dream of parenthood, but about the beautiful children who symbolize hope and the power of science. Through the Oasis Ayushman Scholarship, we aim to support their journey from healthy beginnings to brighter futures.”

Mr. Pushkaraj Shenai, Chief Executive Officer, Oasis Fertility, said, “It is deeply fulfilling to see children born through IVF excelling across academics, arts, and sports, proving that they were born in the good hands of science. This celebration of 16 years is about honoring trust, compassion, and the promise of brighter futures made possible through science and care at Oasis.”

Through initiatives like the Oasis Ayushman Scholarship 2.0, the organization not only celebrates life through science but also empowers the next generation to pursue their dreams with confidence and purpose.

About Oasis Fertility:

Established in 2009, Oasis Fertility is a trusted leader in reproductive medicine with 31 centres across 19 cities in India. Renowned for its high IVF success rate, Oasis has helped couples bring over 1,00,000 healthy babies into the world. Offering a comprehensive range of fertility care services both for men and women, Oasis provides customised care from medical counselling and diagnosis to advanced treatments like IVF, IUI, and ICSI, alongside fertility preservation options. Committed to a holistic approach, Oasis Fertility addresses physical, emotional, and financial concerns while offering therapies and nutritional guidance to enhance treatment outcomes. For further information, please visit: www.oasisindia.in