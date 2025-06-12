The positive outlook goes far beyond the projected investments for the coming years, although that factor is indeed crucial in analyses. However, studying the importance through the benefits provided by proper Project Management within organizations leads to other gains in various scenarios, such as in the field of Sustainability.

To grasp how promising this combined analysis can be, it's useful to look at some figures from 2024. A global survey of large companies, mostly multinationals, showed that nearly 90% of them have sustainability-focused plans.

Increasing this efficiency worldwide is one of the goals of professionals like Muhammad Naveed Afzal. With nearly 20 years of experience in various aspects of organizational management — Project Management, Leadership, Teamwork, among other concepts — his efforts are largely focused on improving project effectiveness in the oil and gas sectors.

"We use advanced Project Management tools, digital twin technologies, and AI-based analytics to optimize project execution. AI enhances our ability to predict risks, streamline workflows, and automate routine processes, ensuring efficiency and precision in both brownfield and greenfield projects."

Sustainability Pathways: Examples

One example comes from Brazil, considered an emerging economy and one of Latin America’s leaders in this area. An industry association found that, among small to mid-sized companies, nearly USD 10 billion was invested in solar power projects. In addition to cost reduction, sustainability became a central concern in these companies’ strategic planning.

Figures related specifically to investments in the Project Management field follow a similar trend. More than just the monetary value, the qualitative data from research studies highlight the growth potential.

According to interviews with project managers from another survey, companies have increasingly understood the relevance of strong Project Management from the very beginning of each project. Consequently, projections indicate a 27% increase in investments in this area by 2027. Globally, this could translate to millions of new job opportunities for qualified professionals.

Gains Beyond the Corporate Sphere

Muhammad, the Pakistani professional, also explains how this expertise can support other parts of the world, such as North America. His recent experiences, especially from projects in the Middle East, have further enhanced his expertise.

Environmental management and energy infrastructure strengthening — combined with technological advancements, economic growth, and job creation — are part of the methodology resulting from the integration of Project Management and Sustainability. He explains how this synergy can contribute to the landscape in which he operates.

"It's essential for any nation — take the United States, for example — to align with companies committed to sound organizational and sustainable practices. The benefits go beyond the micro level and extend to the macro level. In other words, companies with this mindset foster a suitable environment for their employees and for society as a whole."

Methods

Sustainability practices have gained significant momentum recently, and some concepts have become widely recognized. As mentioned earlier, solar energy adoption in many countries is one such example. Other technologies that eliminate traditional processes and resources — such as paper — also illustrate this trend.

"We integrate data- and AI-driven methodologies into sustainable practices, optimizing energy consumption, reducing waste, and implementing environmentally responsible solutions in our projects."

However, Project Management tools are often more familiar to professionals of Muhammad Naveed Afzal’s caliber. One of the most prominent is the PMBOK, which emerged in the 1960s and was refined some 20 years later. Today, it’s considered the main reference for project managers. It includes guidelines from the project’s initiation to its final control.

"Our deep understanding of the oil, gas, and petrochemical industries allows us to deliver tailored solutions, tackling specific challenges while adhering to industry best practices and safety standards."

About the PMBOK

The PMBOK (Project Management Body of Knowledge) is a guide for project management best practices. It provides a standard framework that identifies processes, tools, and techniques applicable in Project Management. It’s worth noting that its guidelines should not be followed rigidly, as every project has its own unique characteristics.

Among the many benefits of this guide are: standardizing project management activities, improving communication flow, reducing oversights, and enhancing control over project progress.

Once professionals start using the guide, they develop the habit of working in a more structured way. Companies that hire professionals with this expertise are more likely to achieve strong influence and great success in their projects. Muhammad is highly qualified in this field.

More on Muhammad’s Work and Its Importance

Muhammad Naveed Afzal holds six international certifications in this field, including one from the Project Management Institute (PMI) in the United States — the body responsible for managing the PMBOK guide.

He also holds at least 12 additional credentials through academic and professional training. Muhammad earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology in Lahore in 2006. In 2023 alone, he completed three more specializations — one of them in Advanced Negotiation and Influence, from Exxon Mobil Qatar.

Since 2022, he has worked as Project Engineer and Interim Project Head at Ras Laffan Olefins Company Ltd., operated by Q-Chem in Qatar. In addition to project administration, Muhammad is also involved in contract and people management.

"Interconnecting these management aspects drives productivity through quality. This results in enhanced competitiveness, especially through the credibility gained. The brand grows, and in doing so, contributes to the growth of all its stakeholders — both directly and indirectly connected."