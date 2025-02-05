Omega Hospital, Guntur Marks World Cancer Day 2025 with Comprehensive Awareness and Screening Initiatives

Omega Hospital, Guntur, a leading comprehensive cancer center in Andhra Pradesh, marked World Cancer Day 2025 under the theme “United by Unique” with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at cancer awareness, early detection, and patient support.

Addressing the occasion, Dr MG Nagakishore, Director and Chief Surgical Oncologist, Omega Hospital, Guntur, highlighted the hospital’s remarkable journey since its establishment on February 2017. Over the past seven years, Omega Hospital, Guntur, has successfully treated over 1 lakh patients, leveraging a dedicated team of oncologists and cutting-edge technology. He emphasized that the hospital stands as a leader in cancer care, offering specialized medical, surgical, and radiation oncology services, with a unique team of women oncologists. The hospital also houses a robust team of Medical and Hemato-Oncologists, specializing in pediatric cancers, leukemia, targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and bone marrow transplants (BMT).

World Cancer Day 2025 Initiatives by Omega Hospital, Guntur

To reinforce its commitment to cancer awareness and early detection, Omega Hospital, Guntur, organized multiple initiatives:

- Mobile Bus Cancer Screening Camps across Guntur and Vijayawada to ensure early detection and access to medical advice.

- Special Cancer Screening Package for Women at ₹999, including Pap test, mammography, X-ray, complete blood picture (CBP), serum creatinine test, and oncologist consultation.

- Cervical Cancer Vaccination Drives, offering Gardasil-4 Valent and 9-Valent vaccines to promote prevention.

- Free Cancer Screening for Medical and Paramedical Staff under the Medical and Health Department, Guntur.

- Participation in Government-Led Cancer Screening Awareness Initiatives alongside ASHA workers.

- Interactive Session with Cancer Survivors led by Dr. MG Nagakishore and the oncologists’ team, inspiring hope and resilience among patients.

Pioneering Cancer Care Initiatives:

Omega Hospital, Guntur, continues to lead the way in innovative cancer care and outreach. Notable initiatives include:

Launch of Mobile Train Health Camps in collaboration with South Central Railway (SCR) – Guntur, a first-of-its-kind effort to extend cancer screening and medical support to remote areas.

First in Andhra Pradesh to Introduce Multi-Disciplinary Tumor Boards (MTB),* ensuring collaborative and specialized cancer treatment planning.

The events were coordinated by Ch. Hemakumar, Centre Head – Omega Hospital, Guntur; Mahendra Pala, GCOO; and Srikanth, CMO.

With these initiatives, Omega Hospital, Guntur, reinforces its commitment to making quality cancer care accessible while advocating for early detection and prevention.